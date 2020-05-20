Football Football Football with fans will be back soon, says UEFA chief UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin is confident “good old football with fans will come back very soon” despite the chaos caused by the coronavirus pandemic. PTI London 20 May, 2020 17:18 IST Aleksander Ceferin is optimistic that normal service could be resumed in the near future. - GETTY IMAGES PTI London 20 May, 2020 17:18 IST UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin is confident “good old football with fans will come back very soon” despite the chaos caused by the coronavirus pandemic.Domestic and continental club competitions were halted across Europe in mid-March due to the COVID-19 crisis and Euro 2020 was postponed.The Bundesliga made a successful return to action behind closed doors at the weekend and many other leagues are preparing to resume in front of empty stands, with Ceferin sure the situation will soon improve.Asked whether he would bet a million dollars that Euro 2020 would be played in 2021, the chief of European football’s governing body told the Guardian: “Yes, I would. I don’t know why it wouldn’t be. UEFA president Ceferin confident the season can be finished “I don’t think that this virus will last forever. I think it will (change) sooner than many think.“I don’t like this apocalyptic view that we have to wait for the second and third waves or even a fifth wave.” Ceferin said football would follow the recommendations of the authorities but he was optimistic that normal service could be resumed in the near future.“I’m absolutely sure, personally, that good old football with fans will come back very soon,” he said.And Ceferin said he did not expect the game to be profoundly changed by the coronavirus.“Football didn’t change after the Second World War, or First World War, and it will not change because of a virus either,” he said. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos