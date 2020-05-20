German football to pay tribute to victims

Bundesliga and 2. Bundesliga clubs will remember those who have lost their lives during the coronavirus pandemic by holding a minute's silence before each game during the next two matchdays.

Football in the German top flight and second tier returned behind closed doors last weekend, with both leagues having been suspended since March because of COVID-19.

There have been nearly 178,000 confirmed cases in Germany, while over 8,000 people have died as a result of the virus.

The German Football League (DFL) on Wednesday announced plans to pay tribute to the victims.

"Bundesliga and 2. Bundesliga will remember the victims of the coronavirus pandemic before the games of the next two matchdays 27 and 28," a statement read. "The teams will also wear a black ribbon."

DFL CEO Christian Seifert said: "The spread of the coronavirus has already claimed many lives worldwide. German professional football would like to express its condolences on the next two matchdays.

"At the same time, we should give a great deal of thanks and appreciation to all those who are working tirelessly in the fight against the effects of the pandemic in medicine, care, politics and many other areas in our country."