Road Safety World Series: Coronavirus leads to cancellation of Pune games

The Road Safety World Series T20 matches, featuring cricket’s greats and ex-internationals from five countries, will face a course correction given the coronavirus safety measures.

Four league games at Pune’s MCA stadium have been called off and two matches, scheduled to happen at the DY Patil (DYP) stadium in Navi Mumbai, maybe staged before empty stands. The fate of the Pune games is to be decided.

According to information from sources, this is under Maharashtra government's stand to cancel all public gatherings to prevent the spread of coronavirus. The ongoing five-nation cricket series is the first sporting event in India to be affected by the restriction on fans assembly.

As per the original schedule, apart from four Pune games now called off, two ties were to be staged at DYP stadium, including the final on March 22.

India Legends, captained by Sachin Tendulkar, played in front of packed stands at Wankhede Stadium (against West Indies Legends) and DYP stadium (against Sri Lanka Legends), winning both games. South Africa Legends’ opener against West Indies Legends, in progress at the DYP stadium, has fans watching the action from the stands at Nerul.