COVID-19: CAB office-bearers raise Rs 4 lakh for State Emergency Relief Fund

The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) The CAB secretary, Snehasish Ganguly, vice-president Naresh Ojha, joint secretary Debabrata Das contributed Rs 1 lakh each to the State Emergency Relief Fund for coronavirus pandemic. South Suburban also agreed to donate a similar amount.

On Thursday, the CAB appealed to its affiliated units to donate generously to the Relief Fund. The CAB, which donated Rs 25 lakh for the cause, said since all units might not have net banking facility, they could inform the association about the amount they wish to donate at a dedicated email id (donations.corona@gmail.com). The CAB could facilitate the transfer of the donation.

The CAB urged current and former cricketers, scorers, umpires, match observers, coaches, committee members and others associated with the organisation to consider donating for the cause.

“In these dark days we need to fight this pandemic shoulder to shoulder. Hence I have decided to contribute Rs one lakh personally to the cause. My academy 22-Yards will give another Rs 50,000. Let's do our best to battle this menace,” Ganguly said.

On Wednesday, CAB president Avishek Dalmiya had made a personal contribution of Rs 5 lakh.

Assam Cricket Association offers help

The Assam Cricket Association, too, has offered to convert its Barsapara Stadium premises into quarantine centres as the Assam government braced up for the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In view of the emergent situation arising due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19 pandemic), Assam Cricket Association president Romen Dutta and secretary Devajit Saikia, on behalf of the state body, has decided to offer the Barsapara Stadium and its premises to Government of Assam for establishing temporary hospital and quarantine centre,” Saikia said in a statement.

“ACA will provide every possible support to the state government to fight the novel coronavirus outbreak during this critical juncture.”