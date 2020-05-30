Sourav Ganguly: Cricket will be normal once COVID-19 vaccine is out

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly believes cricket will return stronger after the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

There have been no cricketing activities since March and no clarity when the action can resume. Even the glamorous Indian Premier League is in limbo.

But in a webinar, organised by UnAcademy on Saturday, Ganguly said that the BCCI and the International Cricket Council (ICC) will take the effort to restore normalcy.

“Things will be back on track. This is something that has caught the world in sheer shock. We did not have the vaccine, we did not have the medicines to take care of it. But over a period of six or seven months, once the vaccine comes up, everything will be normal,” Ganguly said.

The England cricket team has already started its comeback process, but most of the cricket associations in India are yet to decide on the future course of action. The BCCI is yet to come up with a guideline for the stakeholders.

“We have this tremendous resistance in ourselves and I think cricket will be back to normal. Yes, there will be some changes in the itinerary, some changes in the schedule, but I think, the world cricket — the BCCI, the ICC will be hellbent on getting cricket back to normal and get cricket doing well,” Ganguly said, adding: “Cricket will be very strong.”

Ganguly said there will be multiple tests to ensure the safety of the players. “You see the players, there will be different tests, different medical examinations but I don’t see it coming in the way of sport going forward.”

Over the last few weeks, the experts have been suggesting that it is important to build a strong immunity system to tackle COVID-19. “As the vaccine comes out, it will be normal life. If you fall sick — if you have fever, you have jaundice, you break a bone — you take those medicines and get better,” the former India captain said.