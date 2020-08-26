Cricket CPL 2020 LIVE: Trinbago Knight Riders vs St Lucia Zouks Catch the commentary, scores, updates, and highlights from the Caribbean Premier League match between Trinbago Knight Riders and St Lucia Zouks. Team Sportstar Port of Spain Last Updated: 26 August, 2020 17:11 IST Trinbago Knight Riders leads the points table in the ongoing Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2020. - CARIBBEAN PREMIER LEAGUE (CPL) 2020 Team Sportstar Port of Spain Last Updated: 26 August, 2020 17:11 IST Welcome to Sportstar's LIVE BLOG of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL T20) 2020 match between Trinbago Knight Riders and St Lucia Zouks. LIVE UPDATES:Playing XITrinbago Knight Riders: St Lucia Zouks: TOSS UPDATE: ALSO | Click here to read our special magazine issue on MS Dhoni SQUADSTrinbago Knight Riders: Dwayne Bravo, Kieron Pollard, Sunil Narine, Colin Munro, Fawad Ahmed, Darren Bravo, Lendl Simmons, Khary Pierre, Tim Seifert, Sikandar Raza, Anderson Phillip, Pravin Tambe, Jayden Seales, Amir Jangoo, Tion Webster, Akeal Hosein, Muhammad Ali KhanSt Lucia Zouks: Roston Chase, Mohammad Nabi, Daren Sammy, Andre Fletcher, Najibullah Zadran, Kesrick Williams, Scott Kuggeleijn, Chemar Holder, Obed McCoy, Rahkeem Cornwall, Mark Deyal, Zahir Khan, Kimani Melius, Leniko Boucher, Kavem Hodge, Javelle Glen, Saad Bin ZafarCPL is the world's first major T20 league to be held since the COVID-19 pandemic brought international and domestic cricket to a standstill.CPL T20 Points TableTEAMSPWLPointsNRRTrinbago Knight Riders33060.728St Lucia Zouks43160.302Guyana Amazon Warriors52340.048Jamaica Tallawahs42240.011Barbados Tridents4132-0.449St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots4132-0.487WHERE TO WATCH CPL T20 - TRINBAGO KNIGHT RIDERS vs ST LUCIA ZOUKS?The Caribbean Premier League match between Trinbago Knight Riders and St Lucia Zouks will be broadcast live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD. Live streaming will also be available on the FanCode app or website. The live commentary of the game will be available on sportstar.thehindu.com