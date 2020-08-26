CPL 2020 LIVE: Trinbago Knight Riders vs St Lucia Zouks

Welcome to Sportstar's LIVE BLOG of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL T20) 2020 match between Trinbago Knight Riders and St Lucia Zouks.

LIVE UPDATES:

Playing XI Trinbago Knight Riders: St Lucia Zouks:



TOSS UPDATE:

SQUADS



Trinbago Knight Riders: Dwayne Bravo, Kieron Pollard, Sunil Narine, Colin Munro, Fawad Ahmed, Darren Bravo, Lendl Simmons, Khary Pierre, Tim Seifert, Sikandar Raza, Anderson Phillip, Pravin Tambe, Jayden Seales, Amir Jangoo, Tion Webster, Akeal Hosein, Muhammad Ali Khan



St Lucia Zouks: Roston Chase, Mohammad Nabi, Daren Sammy, Andre Fletcher, Najibullah Zadran, Kesrick Williams, Scott Kuggeleijn, Chemar Holder, Obed McCoy, Rahkeem Cornwall, Mark Deyal, Zahir Khan, Kimani Melius, Leniko Boucher, Kavem Hodge, Javelle Glen, Saad Bin Zafar



CPL is the world's first major T20 league to be held since the COVID-19 pandemic brought international and domestic cricket to a standstill.



CPL T20 Points Table

TEAMS P W L Points NRR Trinbago Knight Riders 3 3 0 6 0.728 St Lucia Zouks 4 3 1 6 0.302 Guyana Amazon Warriors 5 2 3 4 0.048 Jamaica Tallawahs 4 2 2 4 0.011 Barbados Tridents 4 1 3 2 -0.449 St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots 4 1 3 2 -0.487



WHERE TO WATCH CPL T20 - TRINBAGO KNIGHT RIDERS vs ST LUCIA ZOUKS?



The Caribbean Premier League match between Trinbago Knight Riders and St Lucia Zouks will be broadcast live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD. Live streaming will also be available on the FanCode app or website. The live commentary of the game will be available on sportstar.thehindu.com