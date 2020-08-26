Cricket

CPL 2020 LIVE: Trinbago Knight Riders vs St Lucia Zouks

Catch the commentary, scores, updates, and highlights from the Caribbean Premier League match between Trinbago Knight Riders and St Lucia Zouks.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
Port of Spain Last Updated: 26 August, 2020 17:11 IST

Trinbago Knight Riders leads the points table in the ongoing Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2020.   -  CARIBBEAN PREMIER LEAGUE (CPL) 2020

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
Port of Spain Last Updated: 26 August, 2020 17:11 IST
Welcome to Sportstar's LIVE BLOG of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL T20) 2020 match between Trinbago Knight Riders and St Lucia Zouks.

 

LIVE UPDATES:

Playing XI

Trinbago Knight Riders: 

St Lucia Zouks: 


TOSS UPDATE:

ALSO | Click here to read our special magazine issue on MS Dhoni
 

SQUADS

Trinbago Knight Riders: Dwayne Bravo, Kieron Pollard, Sunil Narine, Colin Munro, Fawad Ahmed, Darren Bravo, Lendl Simmons, Khary Pierre, Tim Seifert, Sikandar Raza, Anderson Phillip, Pravin Tambe, Jayden Seales, Amir Jangoo, Tion Webster, Akeal Hosein, Muhammad Ali Khan

St Lucia Zouks: Roston Chase, Mohammad Nabi, Daren Sammy, Andre Fletcher, Najibullah Zadran, Kesrick Williams, Scott Kuggeleijn, Chemar Holder, Obed McCoy, Rahkeem Cornwall, Mark Deyal, Zahir Khan, Kimani Melius, Leniko Boucher, Kavem Hodge, Javelle Glen, Saad Bin Zafar


CPL is the world's first major T20 league to be held since the COVID-19 pandemic brought international and domestic cricket to a standstill.

CPL T20 Points Table

TEAMSPWLPointsNRR
Trinbago Knight Riders33060.728
St Lucia Zouks43160.302
Guyana Amazon Warriors52340.048
Jamaica Tallawahs42240.011
Barbados Tridents4132-0.449
St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots4132-0.487


WHERE TO WATCH CPL T20 - TRINBAGO KNIGHT RIDERS vs ST LUCIA ZOUKS?

The Caribbean Premier League match between Trinbago Knight Riders and St Lucia Zouks will be broadcast live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD. Live streaming will also be available on the FanCode app or website. The live commentary of the game will be available on sportstar.thehindu.com

 Related