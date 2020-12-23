Cricket Advisory Committee to conduct interviews for vacant selectors' posts

The Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) and the BCCI office-bearers along with cricket development professionals have scheduled interviews with shortlisted candidates for vacant posts in junior and senior selection committee on Thursday.

While the CAC headed by Madan Lal is scheduled to interview 10 former cricketers for the three vacant posts, the four slots in the junior committee will be interviewed by others.

Prominent candidates that have been invited for the senior selectors’ interviews include Ajit Agarkar, Abey Kuruvilla (west zone), Chetan Sharma, Maninder Singh (north), Shiv Sundar Das, Debasis Mohanty and Ranadeb Bose (east). It is expected that the AGM will ratify the new selection committe members.