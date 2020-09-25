Cricket Australia postpones Afghanistan Test, NZ ODIs

Cricket Australia has postponed a Test match against Afghanistan and a One-Day International series against New Zealand, scheduled to be held in Australia in the 2020-21 season, for 2021-22. The board announced via a communique that the decision had been taken - in consultation with the Afghanistan Cricket Board and New Zealand Cricket - due to “the complexity of scheduling international matches during the coronavirus pandemic.”

Cricket Australia is confident of accommodating the postponed matches within the current FTP, which runs until 2023.

“Cricket Australia looks forward to working with our good friends at the Afghanistan Cricket Board and New Zealand Cricket to deliver the matches at a time when, hopefully, the restrictions brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic have eased. We all worked incredibly hard to make the series happen this summer, but the challenges around international travel and quarantine restrictions ultimately convinced all parties that the series would need to be played at a later date,” CA’s interim CEO Nick Hockley said.

The 2020-21 season will feature four Tests, three One-Day Internationals and three Twenty20 Internationals between India and Australia.

“CA looks forward to welcoming the Indian men’s team for a full schedule of matches this summer in what promises to be an incredible contest across all three formats,” Hockley said.