Cricket Australia on Tuesday announced the squads for West Indies Test series and the England ODI series

Test-capped opener Marcus Harris regains his berth in the Pat Cummins led Test squad after being overlooked for Sri Lanka where Australia shared the spoils 1-1.

“Marcus Harris retains his place after continuing to perform for Gloucestershire in the English County competition and a strong start to the Marsh Sheffield Shield season.” national selection panel chair George Bailey said.

Khawaja is again expected to open with Harris as back-up in a slimmed-down 13-man squad.

Australia’s selectors have retained faith in the squad that delivered a 4-0 Ashes triumph last summer for the upcoming two-match NRMA Insurance Test series.

Victoria captain Peter Handscomb also earns a recall to Australia’s middle-order given his recent exploits in first class cricket.

Having narrowly missed last year’s inaugural World Test Championship final after being docked points for maintaining a slow over rate in a Test against India, Australia will be keen to back up its Ashes triumph with another undefeated home summer.

Pat Cummins’ team currently sits atop the Test Championship ladder, 10 percentage points clear of South Africa with Sri Lanka, India, Pakistan and West Indies all jostling for third place.

Before the Test series against the Windies, Australia hosts England for a three-match ODI series in Adelaide, Sydney and Melbourne on November 17, 19 and 22 respectively where Pat Cummins will be captain for the first time after Aaron Finch retired from the 50-over format.

SQUADS England ODI series Australia: Pat Cummins (c), Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa *England is yet to announce the squad West Indies Test series Australia: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, David Warner West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Jermaine Blackwood, Nkrumah Bonner, Shamarh Brooks, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Roston Chase, Joshua Da Silva, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Kyle Mayers, Anderson Phillip, Raymon Reifer, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Devon Thomas