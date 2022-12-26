Cricket

Cricket Australia names men’s Test award after Shane Warne

26 December, 2022 10:17 IST
Cricket Australia, the governing body of Australian cricket, renamed the Men’s Test Player of the Year award after legendary leg-spinner Shane Warne on Monday, as tribute poured in for the late cricketer at the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Warne, who claimed 1001 international wickets across Test and ODI formats, died at 52 in Match in Thailand.

The Shane Warne Men’s Test Player of the Year award will be presented annually. This is the second cricket award after the prestigious Allan Border Medal which is given to the most outstanding player - male or female - across all the formats.

“As one of Australia’s all-time greats, it is fitting we acknowledge Shane’s extraordinary contribution to Test cricket by naming this award in his honour in perpetuity,” said Cricket Australia chief Nick Hockley.

“Whilst we continue to mourn his passing, it is fitting that we honour Shane at his beloved Boxing Day Test at the MCG,” he added.

Hockley made the announcement on the first day of the Boxing Day Test between Australia and South Africa at the MCG, the home ground of Warne where he took his 700th Test wicket and an Ashes hat-trick against England.

“His place as a legend of Australian and world sport is assured,” said Hockley.

The MCG has already had a stand named after Warne.

