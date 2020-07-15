Cricket Cricket BBL 10 schedule announced, coincides with India-Australia Tests The opening match of BBL 10 coincides with the start of the first Test between India and Australia at the Gabba in Brisbane. Team Sportstar 15 July, 2020 09:55 IST The Sixers pose with the trophy after winning the Big Bash League Final match between the Sydney Sixers and the Melbourne Stars at the Sydney Cricket Ground on February 08, 2020 in Sydney, Australia. - GETTY IMAGES Team Sportstar 15 July, 2020 09:55 IST Cricket Australia on Wednesday announced plans for a full T20 Big Bash League season starting in December.The 10th season of BBL will begin on December 3 with the Adelaide Strikers hosting the Melbourne Renegades, followed by 60 matches across the country and the final on February 6. With BBL 10 coinciding with the start of the Border Gavaskar series, it's unlikely that the likes of Steve Smith and David Warner will feature in the early stages of the tournament. That said, the Pink Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground is scheduled to end on January 7, 2021, which means the top Test players from the men's team could join the T20 League from the second week.READ| Cricket Australia to appoint ‘mental health and wellbeing’ expert The BBL will follow the Women's Big Bash League played from October 17 to November 29. However, with interstate travel in Australia currently restricted after Melbourne and Sydney experienced new coronavirus outbreaks, uncertainty remains over the future of the tournaments.Cricket Australia's Big Bash chief Alistair Dobson said the league would follow public health advice and put in place health protocols to ensure the safety of the public, players and support staff.“Scheduling in the time of coronavirus is not without its challenges, as we have seen,” said Dobson.“There are factors outside the league itself which could impact (the schedule) at a later date.”The domestic Sheffield Shield and home international series are planned to go ahead, including a four-Test series against India. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos