BBL 10 schedule announced, coincides with India-Australia Tests

Cricket Australia on Wednesday announced plans for a full T20 Big Bash League season starting in December.

The 10th season of BBL will begin on December 3 with the Adelaide Strikers hosting the Melbourne Renegades, followed by 60 matches across the country and the final on February 6. With BBL 10 coinciding with the start of the Border Gavaskar series, it's unlikely that the likes of Steve Smith and David Warner will feature in the early stages of the tournament. That said, the Pink Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground is scheduled to end on January 7, 2021, which means the top Test players from the men's team could join the T20 League from the second week.

The BBL will follow the Women's Big Bash League played from October 17 to November 29. However, with interstate travel in Australia currently restricted after Melbourne and Sydney experienced new coronavirus outbreaks, uncertainty remains over the future of the tournaments.

Cricket Australia's Big Bash chief Alistair Dobson said the league would follow public health advice and put in place health protocols to ensure the safety of the public, players and support staff.

“Scheduling in the time of coronavirus is not without its challenges, as we have seen,” said Dobson.

“There are factors outside the league itself which could impact (the schedule) at a later date.”

The domestic Sheffield Shield and home international series are planned to go ahead, including a four-Test series against India.