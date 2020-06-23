Cricket Cricket KSCA to hold conditioning camp for U-19 cricketers on June 29 Players will train in batches, focusing mostly on yoga, fitness and fielding drills. Indoor nets will be held. Gymnasium and swimming pool to remain shut. Ashwin Achal Bengaluru 23 June, 2020 21:18 IST The KSCA has worked out a camp schedule for the senior state players as well, which will be announced at a later date. - G. P. Sampath Kumar Ashwin Achal Bengaluru 23 June, 2020 21:18 IST A conditioning camp for the core group of under-19 state cricketers will commence at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium here on June 29. This will mark the first instance of official cricket activity authorised by the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) since the coronavirus-induced lockdown was imposed. Players will train in batches, focusing mostly on yoga, fitness and fielding drills. Indoor nets will be held. They will not be able to use the gymnasium and the swimming pool at the KSCA, as the state government mandates that both remain shut. Precautionary measures like social distancing, temperature checks and regular sanitising will be in place.READ| KSCA looking to resume cricket activities in July The KSCA has worked out a camp schedule for the senior state players as well, which will be announced at a later date. At present, most Karnataka cricketers are training at their respective clubs. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos