KSCA to hold conditioning camp for U-19 cricketers on June 29

A conditioning camp for the core group of under-19 state cricketers will commence at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium here on June 29. This will mark the first instance of official cricket activity authorised by the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) since the coronavirus-induced lockdown was imposed.

Players will train in batches, focusing mostly on yoga, fitness and fielding drills. Indoor nets will be held. They will not be able to use the gymnasium and the swimming pool at the KSCA, as the state government mandates that both remain shut. Precautionary measures like social distancing, temperature checks and regular sanitising will be in place.

The KSCA has worked out a camp schedule for the senior state players as well, which will be announced at a later date. At present, most Karnataka cricketers are training at their respective clubs.