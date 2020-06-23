Cricket Cricket Chris Gayle pulls out of Caribbean Premier League due to personal reasons Chris Gayle on Tuesday pulled out of this year’s Caribbean Premier League (CPL), a day before the players’ draft for the competition, citing personal reasons. PTI New Delhi 23 June, 2020 20:48 IST File image of Chris Gayle - Getty Images PTI New Delhi 23 June, 2020 20:48 IST Big-hitting West Indies opener Chris Gayle on Tuesday pulled out of this year’s Caribbean Premier League (CPL), a day before the players’ draft for the competition, citing personal reasons.The 2020 edition of the CPL is scheduled to take place in Trinidad and Tobago from August 18 until September 10 subject to government clearance. “It is understood that in his email Gayle pointed out that due to the lockdown, he has not been able to meet his family and his young child who are in St Kitts while he has been in Jamaica. Gayle said he needed a break and wanted to spend time with his young family,” ESPNCricinfo reported.READ: I too was a victim of racism, says Chris GayleThe 40-year-old was signed by St. Lucia Zouks as one of the marquee players outside the draft in the USD 130,000 - 160,000 price bracket in April.He has played for the Jamaica Tallawahs and St Kitts & Nevis Patriots in the past. He has won the CPL title twice with the Tallawahs and played in the final with the Patriots in 2017.READ: Sarwan breaks silence, responds to Gayle's 'snake' allegationLast month, the self styled ‘Universe Boss’ avoided sanction for his public criticism of Ramnaresh Sarwan and other Jamaica Tallawahs personnel.He had called Sarwan “worse than coronavirus” in a video post, accusing the Guyanese of plotting his exit from CPL outfit Jamaica Tallawahs.Gayle has played 103 Tests and 301 ODIs for the West Indies. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos