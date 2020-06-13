KSCA looking to resume cricket activities in July

The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) announced that cricket activities are likely to resume in July, but only after an exhaustive Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) is formulated and put in place. At the KSCA Managing Committee meeting held here, it was decided that training, camps and matches will restart only after the association is convinced that the threat posed by the coronavirus pandemic has completely subsided. The safety of cricketers is the priority, the KSCA stated in a media release.

The KSCA also announced a few changes in the tournament calendar. The I, II and III Division leagues will be one-day 50-over affairs, tentatively scheduled to start in July. The Under-19 and Under-16 inter-club tournaments will follow a similar 50-over format and are scheduled to commence in August and September respectively.

The Dr. (Capt.) K. Thimmappiah Memorial all-India tournament has been put off for now and will be considered at a later date. The Y.S. Ramaswamy Memorial tournament (one-day) may not be held for the 2020-21 season, it was announced.

The KSCA is awaiting guidelines from the BCCI to formulate the SOP. The association will also consider additional inputs from medical experts, and guidelines issued by the Central government, State government, local authorities and Sports Authority of India (SAI) before forming the SOP.

The KSCA thanked the State government for allotment of 11 acres of land in Karwar, to be used for the development of cricket grounds and infrastructure in the district. “We will complete the registration formalities of the land at the earliest,” the press release read.

On the matter of the annual accounts for 2019-20, the KSCA has “recommended to seek the approval of the finance advisory committee, accounts review committee and the independent audit committee - with recommendations, if any - before placing it before the Annual General Body.”