Rain forces no result in first Ireland vs South Africa ODI

Ireland scored 195 for four in 40.2 overs before the last stoppage, with captain Andy Balbirnie (65) and opener Will Porterfield (63) providing significant contributions.

Reuters 11 July, 2021 22:28 IST

Will Porterfield made 63 for the hosts in the first ODI (File photo). - Akhilesh Kumar

The first one-day international between Ireland and South Africa was abandoned due to persistent rain in Malahide on Sunday.

The inclement weather forced the players off the field on a number of occasions before play was abandoned just after 5pm.

Ireland scored 195 for four in 40.2 overs before the last stoppage, with captain Andy Balbirnie (65) and opener Will Porterfield (63) providing significant contributions.

The second match in the three-game series will be played at the same venue on Tuesday.