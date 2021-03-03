Cricket Cricket Zimbabwe crush Afghanistan inside two days in Abu Dhabi Test Captain Sean Williams scored a century and fast bowlers Blessing Muzarabani and Victor Nyauchi took six wickets apiece in the match to help the team complete a comprehensive win. Reuters 03 March, 2021 22:22 IST Zimbabwe players celebrate following their victory over Afghanistan on Wednesday- Twitter@ICC Reuters 03 March, 2021 22:22 IST A century from captain Sean Williams and clinical pace bowling from Blessing Muzarabani and Victor Nyauchi led Zimbabwe to a 10-wicket win over Afghanistan inside two days in the opening Test in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.After Afghanistan was bowled out for 131 in the first innings, middle-order batsman Williams negotiated seam-friendly conditions to score 105 and help Zimbabwe to a solid total of 250.Trailing by 119, Afghanistan struggled to spend time at the crease as eight batsmen were dismissed for single figures in the second innings, five of them for ducks.ALSO READ | Agar scalps six as Australia beats New Zealand in third T20IThey were bowled out for 135 to set a target of 17, which Zimbabwe reached in 20 deliveries without losing any wickets.Muzarabani and his new ball partner Nyauchi, who completed career-best Test figures of 3-30 in the second innings, finished the match with six wickets each. Congrats @ZimCricketv Nicely done gents!Well played Willy @sean14williams and top work the bowlers. #AFGvZIM #goodwin #sameagainnextgame— Mpumelelo Mbangwa (@mmbangwa) March 3, 2021 It was the second Test match in less than a week to finish inside two days after India beat England by 10 wickets in their day-night clash in Ahmedabad. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.