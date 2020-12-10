Kaneria files petition in Sindh High court, seeks PCB’s permission to undergo rehab

Banned leg-spinner Danish Kaneria has filed a petition in the Sindh High Court seeking permission from the Pakistan Cricket Board to allow him to undergo its rehabilitation programme for players found guilty of corruption.

Kaneria was banned for life from all cricket by the English and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) in 2012 on two charges for his role in spot-fixing attempts in the English County Championship pro league matches in 2009.

Australia faces test of batting depth - Smith

In a hearing presided over by Judge Muhammad Ali Mazhar of the Sindh High Court in Karachi on Wednesday, Kaneria’s lawyer pleaded that his client had admitted his guilt and had asked for forgiveness.

Ban limited to the U.K.

The lawyer said Kaneria wanted the PCB to allow him to undergo its rehabilitation program as the life ban was not imposed by the Pakistan board or the International Cricket Council (ICC). He argued that the life ban imposed by the ECB was limited only to cricket played in the United Kingdom and not anywhere else in the world.

Kaneria, who will turn 40 later this month, said at the hearing that he only wanted to atone for his mistakes and get a chance to play in international and domestic cricket again. He said he had offers from some foreign T20 leagues but could not accept them out of fear that the PCB will stop him from playing.

#justicefordanishkaneria My plea accepted by Honourable Judge in Sindh High Court.I urge please support me as cricket is my bread and butter and livelihood and Iam suffering for last 10 https://t.co/vLLlCZGn2x’s an humanitarian request pic.twitter.com/sNko5Z7XvO — Danish Kaneria (@DanishKaneria61) December 9, 2020

The court set January 15 as the next date of hearing and issued notices to the PCB and the Federal sports ministry to appear and respond to the petitioner’s plea before the court.

Kaneria also told the court that the board had allowed several players who had also been found guilty of breaching the anti-corruption code to undergo the rehab program and get back into cricket.