SMAT 2021-22: Darshan Nalkande picks four wickets in four balls for Vidarbha in semifinal

Vidarbha seamer Darshan Nalkande picked four wickets in as many balls in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy during the semifinal against Karnataka on Saturday.

The 23-year-old achieved the unique feat in the final over of the Karnataka innings as he dismissed Aniruddha Joshi, BR Sharath, J Suchith and Abhinav Manohar - ending with figures of 4 for 28 in four overs.

FOLLOW: SMAT 2021-22 semifinal LIVE

Nalkande became the second Indian to reach the landmark in T20 cricket behind Abhimanyu Mithun who achieved the feat for Karnataka in 2019. Nalkande has picked 39 wickets in T20 matches, 13 of which came in this tournament. The youngster also bagged a fifer in Vidarbha's opening plate group match against Arunchal Pradesh.

Nalkande has been part of the Punjab Kings set-up in the IPL since 2019, however, yet to make his debut in the league.