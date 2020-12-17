Dav Whatmore named Nepal head coach

Dav Whatmore, who guided Sri Lanka to its World Cup title win in 1996, has been named the head coach of Nepal cricket team.

In a statement on Thursday, the Nepal Cricket Association confirmed that Whatmore will take charge of the season, with effect from January 1, next year.

Earlier this year, Whatmore was named the head coach and cricket director of Baroda, but a couple of days ago, the seasoned coach confirmed to Sportstar that it would not be possible for him to take charge of the Baroda side.

In his illustrious coaching career, Whatmore was associated with Pakistan, Sri Lanka and India's National Cricket Academy. He was the coach of the India U-19 team which clinched the World Cup in 2008 under the captaincy of Virat Kohli. Last season, he was the head coach of Kerala.