MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

David Willey ready to do ‘donkey’ work to avoid more World Cup heartbreak

Willey had been in the running for England’s 2019 World Cup squad but was ditched to make way for Barbados-born fast bowler Jofra Archer.

Published : Sep 13, 2023 10:10 IST , BENGALURU - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
England’s David Willey in action during the ongoing ODI series against New Zealand.
England’s David Willey in action during the ongoing ODI series against New Zealand. | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

England’s David Willey in action during the ongoing ODI series against New Zealand. | Photo Credit: Reuters

England bowling all-rounder David Willey said he is ready to do the “donkey” work if it will help him secure a place in the squad for the upcoming Cricket World Cup after missing out on the last edition.

The 33-year-old has been included in England’s provisional squad for the One Day International tournament, which starts on Oct. 5, but says he will be take nothing for granted until he is on the plane to India.

Willey had been in the running for England’s 2019 World Cup squad but was ditched to make way for Barbados-born fast bowler Jofra Archer.

England must finalise its squad by Sept. 28.

Also read | Archer attends England training to revive hopes of World Cup role

“I’m happy to be here now, but until you’re on that flight out there you can’t rest on your laurels,” Willey told reporters ahead of England’s third ODI against New Zealand later on Wednesday.

“It’s out of my control. It was out of my control in 2019. I’d have given my left arm to be a part of the last World Cup. Anything that happens to me in cricket now is never going to be as bad as that.”

Willey has managed to stay injury-free for much of his career and said his robustness could be crucial for England over the six-week tournament.

“Call me a donkey if you want, but to take a donkey out to what could be a tough trip, you just might need a donkey,” he said.

“Staying fit is probably an asset to the group, with guys who sometimes struggle with niggles and things. They keep going, donkeys, don’t they?”

England begins its title defence against New Zealand on Oct. 5, a rematch of the 2019 final. The tournament concludes on Nov. 19.

Related stories

Related Topics

David Willey /

2023 Cricket World Cup /

England

Latest on Sportstar

  1. David Willey ready to do ‘donkey’ work to avoid more World Cup heartbreak
    Reuters
  2. FIFA World Cup qualifiers: Marquinhos earns Brazil late win over Peru
    Reuters
  3. US women’s team ready to turn the page on disappointing World Cup
    Reuters
  4. PER 0-1 BRA HIGHLIGHTS, FIFA World Cup qualifiers: Marquinhos late goal helps Brazil win vs Peru
    Team Sportstar
  5. South Africa relieved after halting losing streak
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Deeds, not words — need of the hour for women in football

Ayon Sengupta
Neeraj Chopra underlined his claim as the greatest Indian athlete off all time as he completed his gauntlet with a World Championship gold in javelin throw — the one medal that had eluded him in his remarkable career thus far.

World Athletics Championships 2023: In the end, it does matter for team India

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. David Willey ready to do ‘donkey’ work to avoid more World Cup heartbreak
    Reuters
  2. South Africa relieved after halting losing streak
    Reuters
  3. Kuldeep Yadav: Will remember this night for five wickets against Pakistan even after I stop playing cricket
    Amol Karhadkar
  4. Archer attends England training to revive hopes of World Cup role
    AFP
  5. Asia Cup 2023: Ground staff’s tireless efforts defy elements in Sri Lanka
    Dhruva Prasad
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. David Willey ready to do ‘donkey’ work to avoid more World Cup heartbreak
    Reuters
  2. FIFA World Cup qualifiers: Marquinhos earns Brazil late win over Peru
    Reuters
  3. US women’s team ready to turn the page on disappointing World Cup
    Reuters
  4. PER 0-1 BRA HIGHLIGHTS, FIFA World Cup qualifiers: Marquinhos late goal helps Brazil win vs Peru
    Team Sportstar
  5. South Africa relieved after halting losing streak
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment