David Willey announces international retirement after ODI World Cup 2023

Having featured in three games during England’s disastrous World Cup campaign, Willey announced that he will retire from all international cricket at the end of the team’s campaign.

Published : Nov 01, 2023 13:45 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
David Willey in action against India in Lucknow.
David Willey in action against India in Lucknow. | Photo Credit: K. R. Deepak
infoIcon

David Willey in action against India in Lucknow. | Photo Credit: K. R. Deepak

England seamer David Willey on Tuesday announced that he will retire from all international cricket, effectively at the end of his team’s World Cup 2023 campaign in India.

“I never wanted this day to come. From a young boy, I’ve only ever dreamed of playing cricket for England.

So, with careful thought and consideration, it is with great regret that I feel the time has come for me to retire from all forms of International cricket at the end of the World Cup,” Willey wrote on his social media account.

The left-arm seamer has featured in three matches so far during the defending champion’s disastrous World Cup campaign, picking up five wickets while adding 42 runs in three innings.

Willey, however, clarified that his decision was not influence by the team’s performance.

“I feel I still have a lot more to give on and off the field while I am still playing my best cricket, and my decision has nothing to do with our performance during the World Cup,” he added.

The 33-year-old made his ODI debut in May 2015 and subsequently marked his T20I debut the same year. He has amassed 94 wickets in One-Dayers from 70 appearances besides 625 runs with the bat. He has also picked up 51 wickets from 43 T20Is.

Willey was part of the English T20 side that finished runner-up in India in the 2016 T20 World Cup and also went onto win the title in Australia in 2022.

