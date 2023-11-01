World Cup 2023: BCCI prohibits use of fireworks in Delhi, Mumbai matches due to deteriorating air quality

The BCCI has prohibited the use of fireworks during the remaining World Cup matches in Delhi and Mumbai owing to the deteriorating air quality in these two bustling cities.

Delhi is set to host its last match (Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka) of this World Cup one more match on November 6 while Mumbai has two league games on November 2 and November 7, and the semifinal on November 15.

“BCCI is sensitive to environmental concerns. I took up the matter formally with the ICC and there won’t be any fireworks display in Mumbai, which can add to the pollution level. The Board is committed to combating environmental issues and will always place the interest of our fans and stakeholders at the forefront,” said BCCI secretary Jay Shah in a media statement on Wednesday.

“The BCCI acknowledges the urgent concern surrounding air quality in both Mumbai and New Delhi. While we strive to host the ICC World Cup in a manner befitting the celebration of cricket, we remain steadfast in our commitment to prioritising the health and safety of all our stakeholders.”

Delhi’s air quality remained in the “very poor” category for the fifth consecutive day on Wednesday with an air quality index (AQI) of 372.

Mumbai is not far behind with an average AQI ranging in the “poor” category (150-200).