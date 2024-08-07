MagazineBuy Print

Paris 2024 Olympics: Timo Boll exits Games, but wins respect in farewell

Four-time Olympic medallist Ball bids farewell after his Germany team was defeated 3-0 by Sweden in the men’s quarterfinals at the Paris Olympics on Tuesday.

Published : Aug 07, 2024 11:22 IST , PARIS - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Timo Boll of Team Germany reacts after his loss against Anton Kallberg of Team Sweden in the Table Tennis Men’s Team Quarterfinal match on day eleven of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at South Paris Arena on August 06, 2024 in Paris, France.
Timo Boll of Team Germany reacts after his loss against Anton Kallberg of Team Sweden in the Table Tennis Men’s Team Quarterfinal match on day eleven of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at South Paris Arena on August 06, 2024 in Paris, France. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
Timo Boll of Team Germany reacts after his loss against Anton Kallberg of Team Sweden in the Table Tennis Men's Team Quarterfinal match on day eleven of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at South Paris Arena on August 06, 2024 in Paris, France. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Timo Boll played his last match in international competition in the same manner that has won him respect from rivals and fans in his 30-year table tennis career: calm, composed and fighting until the final point.

The four-time Olympic medallist bids farewell, after his Germany team was defeated 3-0 by Sweden in the men’s quarterfinals at the Paris Olympics on Tuesday.

It was not quite the ending Boll, 43, was hoping for when he entered his seventh Olympics, but he joked that he was glad it was friend Anton Kallberg who brought down the curtain on his international career with a 3-1 win.

“Maybe we can talk about it when we see each other in our league next week,” said Boll, who will play one more season for his club Borussia Duesseldorf until his contract finishes.

He didn’t go down without a fight, taking the third game from the Swede and battling to 8-8 in the fourth before Kallberg took the next three points to wrap up victory.

“It makes me very sad. We are very good friends with each other and long time playing together in the same team. So he obviously meant a lot for table tennis in the whole world. We are losing a legend, but he is not going to be forgotten,” said Kallberg.

His teammate at the Olympics and once rival Dimitrij Ovtcharov said he was impressed by how Boll handles losses.

“I’ve rarely met athletes who can so quickly process a loss or a win and then return to normal life. Timo is not only a great table tennis player but also a very good person,” said Ovtcharov.

Boll made his Olympic debut in Sydney in 2000, wining silver in the team event at Beijing 2008 and Tokyo 2020 and bronze in London 2012 and Rio 2016. His best Olympic singles performance came in Athens in 2004 when he reached the quarter-finals.

He was given a standing ovation from the crowd on Tuesday, which included NBA great Dirk Nowitzki.

For over two decades, he managed to stay among the top players in the world.

“I’m able to be resilient against everything, against the changes we had in the past. But finally, you feel that your body is slow and it’s getting harder and harder to keep the level so high. So I think it was the right moment,” said Boll, who plans to spend more time with his family in his post-competition life.

