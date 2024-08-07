MagazineBuy Print

Paris 2024 Olympics: Antim Panghal loses to Turkiye’s Yetgil in first round of women’s 53kg freestyle wrestling

India’s Antim Panghal lost to Turkiye’s Zeynep Yetgil in the Round of 16 women’s 53kg freestyle wrestling at the Paris Olympics 2024 on Wednesday.

Published : Aug 07, 2024 15:44 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Paris 2024 Olympics: Turkey’s Zeynep Yetgil and India’s Antim Panghal (blue) compete in the round of 16 of the women’s 53kg freestyle wrestling at Champ-de-Mars Arena on Wednesday.
Paris 2024 Olympics: Turkey’s Zeynep Yetgil and India’s Antim Panghal (blue) compete in the round of 16 of the women’s 53kg freestyle wrestling at Champ-de-Mars Arena on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: AP
Paris 2024 Olympics: Turkey’s Zeynep Yetgil and India’s Antim Panghal (blue) compete in the round of 16 of the women’s 53kg freestyle wrestling at Champ-de-Mars Arena on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: AP

India’s Antim Panghal lost 10-0 (victory by technical superiority) to Turkiye’s Zeynep Yetgil in the Round of 16 women’s 53kg freestyle wrestling at the Paris Olympics 2024 on Wednesday.

Hangzhou Asian Games bronze medallist Antim’s hopes of having a shot at fighting for the bronze medal through the repechage round also ended after Yetgil lost (victory by fall) to Germany’s Annika Wendle in the quarterfinals.

Earlier, India’s Vinesh Phogat reached the final of the women’s 50kg freestyle category before getting disqualified after missing the weight cut by a little over 100 grams ahead of the gold medal bout.

