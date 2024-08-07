India’s Antim Panghal lost 10-0 (victory by technical superiority) to Turkiye’s Zeynep Yetgil in the Round of 16 women’s 53kg freestyle wrestling at the Paris Olympics 2024 on Wednesday.
Hangzhou Asian Games bronze medallist Antim’s hopes of having a shot at fighting for the bronze medal through the repechage round also ended after Yetgil lost (victory by fall) to Germany’s Annika Wendle in the quarterfinals.
Earlier, India’s Vinesh Phogat reached the final of the women’s 50kg freestyle category before getting disqualified after missing the weight cut by a little over 100 grams ahead of the gold medal bout.
Latest on Sportstar
- Paris 2024 Olympics LIVE Updates, August 7, Day 12: Vinesh Phogat hospitalised, disqualified; Mirabai in action at 11pm
- IND vs SL live score, 3rd ODI: Sri Lanka 165/1 (35); Avishka, Mendis in cruise control vs India
- Paris 2024 Olympics: Antim Panghal loses to Turkiye’s Yetgil in first round of women’s 53kg freestyle wrestling
- Wrestling LIVE, Paris 2024 Olympics Updates: Vinesh Phogat disqualified from 50kg gold medal bout; Antim loses via technical superiority to Yetgil in first round
- Vinesh Phogat disqualified from Paris Olympics 2024, LIVE Updates: Vinesh hospitalised due to dehydration, loses medal; PM Modi wishes Indian wrestler
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE