Dinshaw Pardiwala, India’s Chief Medical Officer, explains what went into Vinesh Phogat’s weight cut efforts at Paris Olympics

Dr. Dinshaw Pardiwala, India’s Chief Medical Officer at the Paris Olympics, has shed light on Vinesh Phogat’s weight cut efforts that culminated in her disqualification from the 50kg final event. Vinesh missed out on an Olympic medal after failing to make the weight limit by a mere 100 grams.
According to Dr. Pardiwala, wrestlers often participate in a weight category lower than their natural weight to gain an advantage over opponents. “Calculated weight cuts are done to make the category weight. It involves sweating, achieved with sauna and exercise,” Pardiwala said in a video statement along with IOA president, P.T. Usha.
However, weight cuts can cause weakness and energy depletion, which are counterproductive to participation. To mitigate this, wrestlers resort to energy restoration with limited water and high-energy foods, usually given after the weigh-in.
Vinesh’s nutritionist had planned for her to consume 1.5kg of nutrition over the day to provide energy for the bouts. However, there was also a risk of rebound weight gain following competition. After winning three bouts, including victories over top seed Yui Susaki, Oksana Livach, and Yusneylis Guzman, Vinesh’s post-participation weight was higher than normal.
To prevent dehydration, some water was given to Vinesh, and the normal weight cut procedure was initiated. However, despite efforts, her weight was still 100 grams over the limit in the morning of the final. “We tried everything, cutting hair, shortening her clothes,” Dr. Pardiwala revealed.
Following her disqualification, Vinesh was administered IV fluids and underwent blood tests to ensure all her parametres were normal. The process was carried out at the local Olympic hospital, and fortunately, Vinesh’s parameters remained normal throughout.
