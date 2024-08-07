MagazineBuy Print

Dinshaw Pardiwala, India’s Chief Medical Officer, explains what went into Vinesh Phogat’s weight cut efforts at Paris Olympics

Following her disqualification, Vinesh was administered IV fluids and underwent blood tests to ensure all her parametres were normal.

Published : Aug 07, 2024 16:11 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
IOA president, PT Usha with Vinesh atfer the latter was disqualified after not making the cut for 50kg gold medal match.
IOA president, PT Usha with Vinesh atfer the latter was disqualified after not making the cut for 50kg gold medal match. | Photo Credit: IOA
infoIcon

IOA president, PT Usha with Vinesh atfer the latter was disqualified after not making the cut for 50kg gold medal match. | Photo Credit: IOA

Dr. Dinshaw Pardiwala, India’s Chief Medical Officer at the Paris Olympics, has shed light on Vinesh Phogat’s weight cut efforts that culminated in her disqualification from the 50kg final event. Vinesh missed out on an Olympic medal after failing to make the weight limit by a mere 100 grams.

According to Dr. Pardiwala, wrestlers often participate in a weight category lower than their natural weight to gain an advantage over opponents. “Calculated weight cuts are done to make the category weight. It involves sweating, achieved with sauna and exercise,” Pardiwala said in a video statement along with IOA president, P.T. Usha.

However, weight cuts can cause weakness and energy depletion, which are counterproductive to participation. To mitigate this, wrestlers resort to energy restoration with limited water and high-energy foods, usually given after the weigh-in.

Vinesh Phogat missed out on an Olympic medal after failing to make the weight limit by a mere 100 grams.
Vinesh Phogat missed out on an Olympic medal after failing to make the weight limit by a mere 100 grams. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
lightbox-info

Vinesh Phogat missed out on an Olympic medal after failing to make the weight limit by a mere 100 grams. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Vinesh’s nutritionist had planned for her to consume 1.5kg of nutrition over the day to provide energy for the bouts. However, there was also a risk of rebound weight gain following competition. After winning three bouts, including victories over top seed Yui Susaki, Oksana Livach, and Yusneylis Guzman, Vinesh’s post-participation weight was higher than normal.

To prevent dehydration, some water was given to Vinesh, and the normal weight cut procedure was initiated. However, despite efforts, her weight was still 100 grams over the limit in the morning of the final. “We tried everything, cutting hair, shortening her clothes,” Dr. Pardiwala revealed.

Following her disqualification, Vinesh was administered IV fluids and underwent blood tests to ensure all her parametres were normal. The process was carried out at the local Olympic hospital, and fortunately, Vinesh’s parameters remained normal throughout.

Related Topics

Vinesh Phogat /

Wrestling /

Paris 2024 Olympics

Paris Olympics 2024: Manu mania grips the world, from France to India

Jonathan Selvaraj
Red-letter day: Manu Bhaker won bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol event at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Sunil Gavaskar: India basking in glory of Manu’s Olympic medal and Leander, Vijay’s induction into Tennis Hall of Fame

Sunil Gavaskar
