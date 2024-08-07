MagazineBuy Print

Live

Vinesh Phogat disqualified from Paris 2024 Olympics: Live reactions from PM Modi, Sakshi Malik, P V Sindhu and others

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Olympic medallists Abhinav Bindra and Saina Nehwal, and many others reacted to Vinesh Phogat’s disqualification from Paris 2024 Olympics via social media.

Updated : Aug 07, 2024 14:43 IST , CHENNAI - 5 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Paris 2024 Olympics: Vinesh Phogat has been disqualified from competing in women’s 50kg final.
Paris 2024 Olympics: Vinesh Phogat has been disqualified from competing in women’s 50kg final. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Paris 2024 Olympics: Vinesh Phogat has been disqualified from competing in women’s 50kg final. | Photo Credit: PTI

Vinesh Phogat was disqualified from Paris 2024 Olympics on Wednesday after she couldn’t make weight on the morning of her final in the women’s 50kg category.

She will be not allowed to compete in the final and stripped of the confirmed silver medal. Vinesh was supposed to take on USA’s Sarah Hildebrandt, the Tokyo 2020 bronze medallist for the gold medal.

READ | Vinesh Phogat hospitalised due to dehydration after being disqualified from 50kg final for being overweight

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Olympic medallists Abhinav Bindra and Saina Nehwal, and many others reacted to the disappointing news on social media:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

President of India Droupadi Murmu

Former shooter and Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra

Former wrestler and Olympic bronze medallist Sakshee Malikkh

Badminton player and two-time Olympic medallist P V Sindhu

Former Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik

Badminton player and Olympic bronze medallist Saina Nehwal

Former shooter and Olympian Joydeep Karmakar

Official statement from Indian Olympic Association

Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh

High jumper and Asian Games silver medallist Tejaswin Shankar

Former shooter, Olympic medallist and MP Col. Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore

Former para shot putter and Paralympic silver medallist Deepa Malik

Cricketer Shreevats Goswami

