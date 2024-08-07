Vinesh Phogat disqualified from Paris 2024 Olympics: Live reactions from PM Modi, Sakshi Malik, P V Sindhu and others

Vinesh Phogat was disqualified from Paris 2024 Olympics on Wednesday after she couldn’t make weight on the morning of her final in the women’s 50kg category.
She will be not allowed to compete in the final and stripped of the confirmed silver medal. Vinesh was supposed to take on USA’s Sarah Hildebrandt, the Tokyo 2020 bronze medallist for the gold medal.
READ | Vinesh Phogat hospitalised due to dehydration after being disqualified from 50kg final for being overweight
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Olympic medallists Abhinav Bindra and Saina Nehwal, and many others reacted to the disappointing news on social media:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
President of India Droupadi Murmu
Former shooter and Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra
Former wrestler and Olympic bronze medallist Sakshee Malikkh
Badminton player and two-time Olympic medallist P V Sindhu
Former Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik
Badminton player and Olympic bronze medallist Saina Nehwal
Former shooter and Olympian Joydeep Karmakar
Official statement from Indian Olympic Association
Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh
High jumper and Asian Games silver medallist Tejaswin Shankar
Former shooter, Olympic medallist and MP Col. Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore
Former para shot putter and Paralympic silver medallist Deepa Malik
Cricketer Shreevats Goswami
