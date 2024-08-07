Vinesh Phogat disqualified from Paris 2024 Olympics: Live reactions from PM Modi, Sakshi Malik, P V Sindhu and others

Vinesh Phogat was disqualified from Paris 2024 Olympics on Wednesday after she couldn’t make weight on the morning of her final in the women’s 50kg category.

She will be not allowed to compete in the final and stripped of the confirmed silver medal. Vinesh was supposed to take on USA’s Sarah Hildebrandt, the Tokyo 2020 bronze medallist for the gold medal.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Olympic medallists Abhinav Bindra and Saina Nehwal, and many others reacted to the disappointing news on social media:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Vinesh, you are a champion among champions! You are India's pride and an inspiration for each and every Indian.



Today's setback hurts. I wish words could express the sense of despair that I am experiencing.



At the same time, I know that you epitomise resilience. It has always… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 7, 2024

President of India Droupadi Murmu

Vinesh Phogat's extraordinary feats at the Paris Olympics have thrilled every Indian and done the country proud. While we all share her disappointment at the disqualification, she remains a champion in the hearts of 1.4 billion people. Vinesh embodies the truly indefatigable… — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 7, 2024

Former shooter and Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra

Completely gutted . Sometimes u dont need a gold medal to be a true champion to people…. — Abhinav A. Bindra OLY (@Abhinav_Bindra) August 7, 2024

Former wrestler and Olympic bronze medallist Sakshee Malikkh

Badminton player and two-time Olympic medallist P V Sindhu

Dear @Phogat_Vinesh, you will always be a champion in our eyes. I was deeply hoping you could win the gold. The little time I spent with you at PDCSE was watching a woman with a superhuman will fight to get better. It was inspiring. I am here for you always, sending all the… — Pvsindhu (@Pvsindhu1) August 7, 2024

Former Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik

Pained to know about the disqualification of @Phogat_Vinesh from #ParisOlympics2024, ahead of gold medal fight tonight.



I share the despair you and your millions of fans from across the country are experiencing right now.



You may not be able to complete your fight for podium… pic.twitter.com/GxV0KLZZot — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) August 7, 2024

Badminton player and Olympic bronze medallist Saina Nehwal

Former shooter and Olympian Joydeep Karmakar

Not sure about how it works, but this could not be more painful for all of us! Can't even guess what she is feeling! But isn't the weight count for the day of match? If she was under 50 kg yesterday, is it not a legit win, then why out of medal contention? #vineshphogat… — Joydeep Karmakar OLY (@Joydeep709) August 7, 2024

Official statement from Indian Olympic Association

🚨 It is with regret that the Indian contingent shares news of the disqualification of Vinesh Phogat from the Women's Wrestling 50kg class. Despite the best efforts by the team through the night, she weighed in a few grams over 50kg this morning. No further comments will be made… — Team India (@WeAreTeamIndia) August 7, 2024

Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh

Heartbreaking 💔💔💔💔💔 to know that Vinesh is Disqualified for the Final match . @Phogat_Vinesh You are our pride. Keep ur chin up .. you are our Gold Medal 🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌 pic.twitter.com/Qd6NnZiFWe — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) August 7, 2024

High jumper and Asian Games silver medallist Tejaswin Shankar

WHAAAAT??? 😭😭😭😭 why does god have to always test his strongest soldiers???! Vinesh is my Gold medalist or Paris 2024!! #wrestling#Paris2024Olympichttps://t.co/DVbvXiQeC9 — Tejaswin Shankar (TJ) (@TejaswinShankar) August 7, 2024

Former shooter, Olympic medallist and MP Col. Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore

Vinesh Phogat, you are a true champion and the pride of India! Today's hurdle is tough, but your true strength shines through adversity. Keep inspiring every Indian with your unwavering spirit! @Phogat_Vinesh#OlympicGames#Paris2024#Olympic2024 — Col Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) August 7, 2024

Former para shot putter and Paralympic silver medallist Deepa Malik

You gave it everything & more! You've won our hearts many times over! Surely a moment of despair but your exemplary resilience will shine through 🙏🏼 @Phogat_Vinesh You are our Pride and our Golden Girl! 🇮🇳✨🏅🫂 pic.twitter.com/VUGn36V6Za — Deepa Malik PLY (@DeepaAthlete) August 7, 2024

Cricketer Shreevats Goswami