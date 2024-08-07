Vinesh Phogat hospitalised due to dehydration after being disqualified from 50kg final for being overweight

Vinesh Phogat, the Indian wrestler, has been hospitalised due to dehydration, confirmed Sanjay Singh, the president of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI).

🚫 No, Vinesh could not have withdrawn citing an injury

🚫 The rules are clear, the decision stands, Vinesh loses medal@jon_selvaraj sums up what we know so far about Vinesh Phogat's disqualification in #Paris2024pic.twitter.com/2mJcNyiMi8 — Sportstar (@sportstarweb) August 7, 2024

Vinesh Phogat was disqualified from the Olympic 50kg final and will lose her silver medal after exceeding the weight limit by a little over 100 grams during Wednesday’s weigh-in. She was set to face Sarah Hilderbrandt of the USA in the final, but her weight issue disqualified her from competing.

Vinesh will be replaced by the Cuban wrestler, Yuznelys Guzman, whom she beat last night. Guzman will take on the USA’s Sarah Hildebrandt, the Tokyo 2020 bronze medallist, for the gold medal.