DC-W vs UP-W Live Score Updates WPL 2024: Deepti, Healy drive UP after Delhi strikes early

- March 08, 2024 20:04UPW 53/1 in 8 Overs
Another bowling change as Radha Yadav is now introduced into the attack. Delhi ringing in the bowling changes but unable to break the partnership. The fifty is up for UP with Healy being the guiding light. A lovely shot, with dancing down the track being the pick of the shot.
- March 08, 2024 20:00UPW 47/1 in 7 Overs
Annabel Sutherland into the attack as Delhi aims to break the partnership with Healy in full flow with the bat. UP going well with a planned attack.
- March 08, 2024 19:56UPW 44/1 in 6 Overs
Shikha Pandey into the attack, and both Healy and Deepti motoring nicely, with the skipper fetching a boundary to end the PowerPlay on a positive note.
- March 08, 2024 19:50UPW 33/1 in 5 Overs
Jess Jonassen into the attack and the first signs of spin into the attack. Healy is unstoppable as she smacks the left-arm spinner for a boundary, and this is a nice partnership building between Healy and Deepti Sharma.
- March 08, 2024 19:47UPW 28/1 in 4 Overs
Healy goes aerial and connects well as she dispatches Titas over the covers for a lovely boundary. UP Warriorz opted to bat, and the run-rate is just over 6 rpo.
- March 08, 2024 19:43UPW 19/1 in 3 Overs
Arundhati Reddy into the attack and the medium pacer starts well despite starting with a couple of wides. Just four from the over.
- March 08, 2024 19:38UPW 14/1 in 2 Overs
Kiran Navgire welcomes Titas Sadhu with a boundary to the third man but the medium pacer strikes back with a wonderful seam-up delivery that breaches the defence of Navgire who falls after playing a wild slog. Deepti Sharma gets off the mark by using the pace and guiding the ball to the third-man region.
- March 08, 2024 19:34UPW 6/0 in 1 Over
Shikha Pandey starts with an in-swinger, as Alyssa Healy and Kiran Navgire begin UP’s innings. Healy opens the boundary count of the evening with a brilliant drive through the mid-on.
- March 08, 2024 19:07UP Warriorz Playing XI
Alyssa Healy(w/c), Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Shweta Sehrawat, Deepti Sharma, Poonam Khemnar, Sophie Ecclestone, Uma Chetry, Gouher Sultana, Saima Thakor
- March 08, 2024 19:07Delhi Capitals Women Playing XI
Meg Lanning(c), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Annabel Sutherland, Jess Jonassen, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Taniya Bhatia(w), Shikha Pandey, Titas Sadhu
- March 08, 2024 19:02Toss Update
UP Warriorz wins toss, opts to bat first
- March 08, 2024 18:14UP Warriorz Squad
Alyssa Healy(w/c), Kiran Navgire, Chamari Athapaththu, Grace Harris, Shweta Sehrawat, Deepti Sharma, Uma Chetry, Poonam Khemnar, Sophie Ecclestone, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Saima Thakor, Gouher Sultana, Danielle Wyatt, Tahlia McGrath, Anjali Sarvani, Laxmi Yadav, Vrinda Dinesh, Parshavi Chopra, Soppadhandi Yashasri
- March 08, 2024 18:14Delhi Capitals Women Squad
Meg Lanning(c), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen, Taniya Bhatia(w), Arundhati Reddy, Titas Sadhu, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Minnu Mani, Ashwani Kumari, Aparna Mondal, Sneha Deepthi, Annabel Sutherland, Laura Harris, Poonam Yadav
- March 08, 2024 18:03WPL 2024: In-form Delhi Capitals looks to continue winning streak, faces UP Warriorz
WPL 2024: In-form Delhi Capitals looks to continue winning streak, faces UP Warriorz
Delhi Capitals has managed to retain stability and form and is turning out to be a side as on-song as it was in the first chapter, while UP Warriorz is still struggling to address core inadequacies that hurt its case last time.
