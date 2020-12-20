DDCA appoints Rajkumar Sharma as Delhi head coach

Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) on Sunday appointed Rajkumar Sharma as the chief coach of its senior side and Gursharan Singh as the assistant coach.

Ashu Dani has been appointed as the chairperson of DDCA’s selection committee while Mohan Chaturvedi and Chetnya Nanda have also been named in the selection committee.

DDCA released the full list of appointments on its official Twitter account, saying: “On the recommendations of the Cricket Advisory Committee dated 19.12.2020, following appointments/ engagements are made in the senior category, for the season 2020-21.”

Umesh Chikara will be donning the hat of the trainer while Gajendra Kumar has been appointed as the new physio.

Earlier this month, DDCA had announced the constitution of the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC). Atul Wassan is the chairperson of the CAC and the other two members of the committee are Robin Singh Jr and Parvinder Awana.