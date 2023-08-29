MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Sri Lanka’s Madushanka to miss Asia Cup due to injury: Reports

Sri Lanka has been ravaged by injuries to its frontline bowlers ahead of its opener against Bangladesh in Pallekele on Thursday.

Published : Aug 29, 2023 11:00 IST , COLOMBO - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Sri Lanka pacer Dilshan Madushanka bowls during the second Test against Pakistan. 
Sri Lanka pacer Dilshan Madushanka bowls during the second Test against Pakistan.  | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Sri Lanka pacer Dilshan Madushanka bowls during the second Test against Pakistan.  | Photo Credit: AFP

Sri Lanka left-arm seamer Dilshan Madushanka might miss the Asia Cup due to injury in yet another blow to the co-hosts’ title defence, according to media reports.

Sri Lanka has been ravaged by injuries to its frontline bowlers ahead of its opener against Bangladesh in Pallekele on Thursday.

Virat Kohli: Difficult situations still excite me after 15 years of international cricket

Seamer Dushmantha Chameera will also miss the tournament with a shoulder injury, while spinner Wanindu Hasaranga will sit out the group stage with a thigh strain, according to earlier reports.

Fast bowler Lahiru Kumara is also doubtful with a recurring side strain.

According to reports, SLC’s chairman of the medical committee said Madushanka could face a long spell on the sidelines having torn an oblique muscle during a practice match.

Kasun Rajitha, Pramod Madushan, and Matheesha Pathirana are likely to be called in to shore up Sri Lanka’s bowling unit.

Sri Lanka and Pakistan are co-hosting the August 30 to September 17 tournament, which also includes India, Nepal, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

Related stories

Related Topics

Dilshan Madushanka /

Asia Cup 2023 /

Dushmantha Chameera /

Wanindu Hasaranga /

Lahiru Kumara

Latest on Sportstar

  1. US Open 2023, Day 2 Order of Play: Carlos Alcaraz, Ons Jabeur in first-round action
    Team Sportstar
  2. Sri Lanka’s Madushanka to miss Asia Cup due to injury: Reports
    Reuters
  3. US Open 2023: Djokovic eases past Muller in first round, set to regain No. 1 ranking
    AP
  4. US Open 2023: Marijuana odour bothers Maria Sakkari during her loss in the first round
    AP
  5. Marcus Thuram involved in both goals as Inter stays perfect with win at Cagliari
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Sri Lanka’s Madushanka to miss Asia Cup due to injury: Reports
    Reuters
  2. Virat Kohli: Difficult situations still excite me after 15 years of international cricket
    PTI
  3. Caribbean Premier League: Pollard slams ‘absolutely ridiculous’ cricket red card
    AFP
  4. Buchi Babu tournament: Shahrukh Khan fifty gives TNCA XI control over Bengal on day 2
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
  5. Rohit Sharma: Important to keep myself relaxed and not worry about external factors
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. US Open 2023, Day 2 Order of Play: Carlos Alcaraz, Ons Jabeur in first-round action
    Team Sportstar
  2. Sri Lanka’s Madushanka to miss Asia Cup due to injury: Reports
    Reuters
  3. US Open 2023: Djokovic eases past Muller in first round, set to regain No. 1 ranking
    AP
  4. US Open 2023: Marijuana odour bothers Maria Sakkari during her loss in the first round
    AP
  5. Marcus Thuram involved in both goals as Inter stays perfect with win at Cagliari
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment