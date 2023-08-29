Sri Lanka’s Madushanka to miss Asia Cup due to injury: Reports

Sri Lanka left-arm seamer Dilshan Madushanka might miss the Asia Cup due to injury in yet another blow to the co-hosts’ title defence, according to media reports.

Sri Lanka has been ravaged by injuries to its frontline bowlers ahead of its opener against Bangladesh in Pallekele on Thursday.

Seamer Dushmantha Chameera will also miss the tournament with a shoulder injury, while spinner Wanindu Hasaranga will sit out the group stage with a thigh strain, according to earlier reports.

Fast bowler Lahiru Kumara is also doubtful with a recurring side strain.

According to reports, SLC’s chairman of the medical committee said Madushanka could face a long spell on the sidelines having torn an oblique muscle during a practice match.

Kasun Rajitha, Pramod Madushan, and Matheesha Pathirana are likely to be called in to shore up Sri Lanka’s bowling unit.

Sri Lanka and Pakistan are co-hosting the August 30 to September 17 tournament, which also includes India, Nepal, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.