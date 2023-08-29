Sri Lanka’s Madushanka to miss Asia Cup due to injury: Reports

Sri Lanka left-arm seamer Dilshan Madushanka might miss the Asia Cup due to injury in yet another blow to the co-hosts’ title defence, according to media reports.
Sri Lanka has been ravaged by injuries to its frontline bowlers ahead of its opener against Bangladesh in Pallekele on Thursday.
Virat Kohli: Difficult situations still excite me after 15 years of international cricket
Seamer Dushmantha Chameera will also miss the tournament with a shoulder injury, while spinner Wanindu Hasaranga will sit out the group stage with a thigh strain, according to earlier reports.
Fast bowler Lahiru Kumara is also doubtful with a recurring side strain.
According to reports, SLC’s chairman of the medical committee said Madushanka could face a long spell on the sidelines having torn an oblique muscle during a practice match.
Kasun Rajitha, Pramod Madushan, and Matheesha Pathirana are likely to be called in to shore up Sri Lanka’s bowling unit.
Sri Lanka and Pakistan are co-hosting the August 30 to September 17 tournament, which also includes India, Nepal, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.
