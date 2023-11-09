Dinesh Karthik to lead Tamil Nadu in Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023-24

Dinesh Karthik will be leading Tamil Nadu in the upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023-24, the state cricket association announced on Thursday.

The 22nd season of the domestic List-A tournament is scheduled to start from November 23.

Karthik, 38, has played 252 matches for Tamil Nadu in his List-A career, scoring 7358 runs including 12 centuries and 39 fifties.

He last played for Tamil Nadu in November 2022 in the VHT match against Saurashtra.

Karthik, in July earlier this year, had stated his interest in representing Tamil Nadu in the tournament in order to prepare for the next season of Indian Premier League (IPL).

He’s currently involved in the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023 commentary team.