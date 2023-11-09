MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Dinesh Karthik to lead Tamil Nadu in Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023-24

Dinesh Karthik will be leading Tamil Nadu in the upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023-24, the state cricket association announced on Thursday. 

Published : Nov 09, 2023 17:36 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Dinesh Karthik in action.
Dinesh Karthik in action. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Dinesh Karthik in action. | Photo Credit: PTI

Dinesh Karthik will be leading Tamil Nadu in the upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023-24, the state cricket association announced on Thursday. 

The 22nd season of the domestic List-A tournament is scheduled to start from November 23.

Karthik, 38, has played 252 matches for Tamil Nadu in his List-A career, scoring 7358 runs including 12 centuries and 39 fifties.

He last played for Tamil Nadu in November 2022 in the VHT match against Saurashtra.

Karthik, in July earlier this year, had stated his interest in representing Tamil Nadu in the tournament in order to prepare for the next season of Indian Premier League (IPL).

He’s currently involved in the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023 commentary team.

Related Topics

Dinesh Karthik

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Dinesh Karthik to lead Tamil Nadu in Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023-24
    Team Sportstar
  2. AIFF executive committee approves sacking of General Secretary Shaji Prabhakaran
    Team Sportstar
  3. New Zealand vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, World Cup 2023: NZ 0/0; Conway, Ravindra begin 172 chase vs SL
    Team Sportstar
  4. Marseille vs Lyon rescheduled Ligue 1 game returns to Marseille, no disciplinary action
    Reuters
  5. NZ vs SL: Theekshana, Madushanka register Sri Lanka’s highest 10th wicket partnership in World Cup history
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Bishan Singh Bedi: There can never be one like him

Ayon Sengupta
Going steady: As the tournament reached the halfway mark, India is comfortably at the top of the points table having won all the five matches it has played. It has been an all-round performance with both the batting specialists and bowlers doing their jobs to perfection.

Sunil Gavaskar: India could end wait for ICC silverware on November 19

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Dinesh Karthik to lead Tamil Nadu in Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023-24
    Team Sportstar
  2. Sri Lanka Cricket invites retired judges to form independent committee
    PTI
  3. IND vs AUS, T20 Series: Fifth match between India and Australia shifted to Bengaluru from Hyderabad
    V.S. Aravind
  4. Gill overtakes Babar to become No. 1 ODI batter; Siraj claims top spot in bowlers’ rankings
    Team Sportstar
  5. New Zealand Cricket appoints first woman chair
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Dinesh Karthik to lead Tamil Nadu in Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023-24
    Team Sportstar
  2. AIFF executive committee approves sacking of General Secretary Shaji Prabhakaran
    Team Sportstar
  3. New Zealand vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, World Cup 2023: NZ 0/0; Conway, Ravindra begin 172 chase vs SL
    Team Sportstar
  4. Marseille vs Lyon rescheduled Ligue 1 game returns to Marseille, no disciplinary action
    Reuters
  5. NZ vs SL: Theekshana, Madushanka register Sri Lanka’s highest 10th wicket partnership in World Cup history
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment