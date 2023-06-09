Magazine

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 10.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Disney’s Hotstar makes ODI World Cup, Asia Cup streaming free for Indian mobile users

The decision to lift the paywall comes after Hotstar lost the streaming rights for the highly popular Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket tournament to Reliance Industries’ Jio Cinema earlier this year.

Published : Jun 09, 2023 13:37 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: A smartphone with a displayed “Disney” logo is seen on the keyboard in front of the displayed “Streaming service.”
FILE PHOTO: A smartphone with a displayed “Disney” logo is seen on the keyboard in front of the displayed “Streaming service.” | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: A smartphone with a displayed “Disney” logo is seen on the keyboard in front of the displayed “Streaming service.” | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Walt Disney Co’s Indian platform Hotstar said on Friday all mobile phone users would be able to watch cricket tournaments such as the Asia Cup and ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup for free.

ALSO READ
WTC Final 2023: Mohammed Siraj ‘ultimate competitor’ but India should’ve bowled fuller, says Ponting

The decision to lift the paywall comes after Hotstar lost the streaming rights for the highly popular Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket tournament to Reliance Industries’ Jio Cinema earlier this year.

Jio Cinema, which made the tournament free to watch, clocked a record 1.47 billion digital views in the first weekend of the tournament.

Related Topics

Cricket World Cup /

Indian Premier League /

IPL /

Asia Cup

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Disney’s Hotstar makes ODI World Cup, Asia Cup streaming free for Indian mobile users
    Reuters
  2. Premier Handball League 2023: Rules, format, squads, fixture & live streaming info - all you need to know
    Team Sportstar
  3. WTC Final LIVE Score, IND vs AUS Day 3: Rahane in focus; India stares at follow-on scare, trails Australia by 318
    Team Sportstar
  4. WTC Final: How many runs does India need to avoid follow-on?
    Team Sportstar
  5. WTC Final HIGHLIGHTS, IND vs AUS Day 1: Australia 327/3 (85 overs) - Head 146, Smith 95 deflate India on opening day
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

From Mudalur to the world stage, Jeswin Aldrin is breaking the mould

Jonathan Selvaraj
Never give up: Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia during the protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The wrestlers’ redemption: Fight to ensure safe playing field for Indian athletes

Ayon Sengupta
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Disney’s Hotstar makes ODI World Cup, Asia Cup streaming free for Indian mobile users
    Reuters
  2. WTC Final LIVE Score, IND vs AUS Day 3: Rahane in focus; India stares at follow-on scare, trails Australia by 318
    Team Sportstar
  3. WTC Final 2023: Mohammed Siraj ‘ultimate competitor’ but India should’ve bowled fuller, says Ponting
    PTI
  4. WTC Final: On day two, we planned to bowl only bouncers to Head, says Siraj
    PTI
  5. Duleep Trophy 2023: Rongsen Jonathan to lead Northeast Zone
    Shayan Acharya
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Disney’s Hotstar makes ODI World Cup, Asia Cup streaming free for Indian mobile users
    Reuters
  2. Premier Handball League 2023: Rules, format, squads, fixture & live streaming info - all you need to know
    Team Sportstar
  3. WTC Final LIVE Score, IND vs AUS Day 3: Rahane in focus; India stares at follow-on scare, trails Australia by 318
    Team Sportstar
  4. WTC Final: How many runs does India need to avoid follow-on?
    Team Sportstar
  5. WTC Final HIGHLIGHTS, IND vs AUS Day 1: Australia 327/3 (85 overs) - Head 146, Smith 95 deflate India on opening day
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment