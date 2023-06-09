Walt Disney Co’s Indian platform Hotstar said on Friday all mobile phone users would be able to watch cricket tournaments such as the Asia Cup and ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup for free.
The decision to lift the paywall comes after Hotstar lost the streaming rights for the highly popular Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket tournament to Reliance Industries’ Jio Cinema earlier this year.
Jio Cinema, which made the tournament free to watch, clocked a record 1.47 billion digital views in the first weekend of the tournament.
Latest on Sportstar
- Disney’s Hotstar makes ODI World Cup, Asia Cup streaming free for Indian mobile users
- Premier Handball League 2023: Rules, format, squads, fixture & live streaming info - all you need to know
- WTC Final LIVE Score, IND vs AUS Day 3: Rahane in focus; India stares at follow-on scare, trails Australia by 318
- WTC Final: How many runs does India need to avoid follow-on?
- WTC Final HIGHLIGHTS, IND vs AUS Day 1: Australia 327/3 (85 overs) - Head 146, Smith 95 deflate India on opening day
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE