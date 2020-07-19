Cricket Cricket Sibley accidentally uses saliva, umpires forced to disinfect ball England opener Dom Sibley accidentally used saliva to shine the ball in the second Test, which forced the umpires to call for disinfectants. Team Sportstar 19 July, 2020 19:37 IST Umpires Micheal Gough (Left) and Richard Illingworth (Right) inspect the ball after Chris Woakes' 41st over. - ap Team Sportstar 19 July, 2020 19:37 IST In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the International Cricket Counil (ICC) has imposed a ban on using saliva to shine the cricket ball. The new rule seemed to have skipped Dom Sibley's mind for a moment as the England opener used saliva on the ball on Sunday during the second Test against West Indies.Following Chris Woakes' 41st over in West Indies' 1st innings, umpire Michael Gough was quick to notice what Sibley had done with the ball and pulled out a sanitised tissue to clean it on both sides.According to the new rules, the bowling team will get a warning if saliva is used to shine the ball. If the team attempts the same more than twice, it will be given a five-run penalty.Both England and West Indies bowlers have found it difficult to get the ball to swing without saliva. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos