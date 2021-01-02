Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Krunal Pandya named in 22-member Baroda squad

All-rounders Krunal Pandya and Deepak Hooda have been named in the 22-member Baroda squad for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy National T20 Championships, which starts on January 10.

The Baroda Cricket Association announced the squad on its website.

Seasoned opener Kedar Devdhar and right-hand batsman Vishnu Solanki have also been included in the squad. The bowling attack is led by left-arm pacer Lukman Meriwala and comprises 30-year-old slow left-arm orthodox bowler Bhargav Bhatt alongside relatively new faces.

The association also named Prabhakar Bairgond as its head coach after Dav Whatmore, who was initially appointed, was not able to take up the assignment.

Baroda is placed in Elite Group C along with Gujarat, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, and it will play its matches at home.