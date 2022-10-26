Domestic

CAB Annual Day: Six cricketers to receive Kartick Bose Lifetime Achievement Award

The awards will be given away on CAB’s annual day, which will be held after a gap of two years, on October 29.

Y. B. Sarangi
KOLKATA 26 October, 2022 20:16 IST
FILE PHOTO: Ashok Malhotra will be one of the six cricketers who will receive the prestigious Kartick Bose Lifetime Achievement Award at the Cricket Association of Bengal annual day on October 29.

FILE PHOTO: Ashok Malhotra will be one of the six cricketers who will receive the prestigious Kartick Bose Lifetime Achievement Award at the Cricket Association of Bengal annual day on October 29.

The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) has named six cricketers for the prestigious Kartick Bose Lifetime Achievement Award.

According to a CAB release on Wednesday, Uday Bhanu Banerjee and Gargi Banerjee will get the award for 2019-20. Sambaran Banerjee and Lopamudra Banerjee will be honoured for 2020-21, while Ashok Malhotra and Mithu Mukherjee will be awarded for the 2021-22 season.

Anustup Majumdar (2019-20) and Shahbaz Ahmed (2020-21 and 2021-22) will get the ‘Cricketer of the Year’ awards.

Legendary seamer Jhulan Goswami, internationals Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh and Shahbaz Ahmed and prominent players such as Ishan Porel, Abishek Porel, Mukesh Kumar and Ravi Kumar will get special awards for various achievements.

