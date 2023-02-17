HCA president Arshad Ayub hopes elections undo ‘misdeeds of the past three years’

Former Hyderabad Cricket Association President Arshad Ayub said they hoped that elections to the HCA would be held very soon.

Speaking to media along with former HCA Secretaries K. John Manoj and T. Seshnarayan and other ex-office-bearers, Arshad said they would soon meet “the honourable Justice (Retd) L. Nageswara Rao, who has been appointed by the Supreme Court to end the impasse in the HCA and apprise him of every aspect which should help early elections”.

Also Read Hyderabad Cricket Association to hold Apex Council election on January 10

“Let me reiterate that there is no dispute regarding the voting rights of any affiliated club,” he said.

Arshad said the HCA voters list was finalised by a panel comprising Justices (retd) Anil R. Dave, G.V. Seethapathy and former BCCI CEO Ratnakar Shetty.

“When we all won elections, including those who are questioning the validity of the so-called clubs, on the basis of the elections held on the existing voters list, why should there be any dispute,” Arshad said.

“We are all grateful to the Supreme Court and very confident Justice (Retd) Nageswara Rao would address issues which should facilitate early elections,” he said.

“Yes, we are really happy that we are holding this meeting inside the Stadium for when we convened the Special General Meeting in December last, we were illegitimately forced to conduct that one outside the main gate of the Stadium,” he said.

Also Read Former Hyderabad Cricket Association presidents to convene SGM on December 11, call for conducting Apex Council election

“There is a ray of hope now for better things after all the misdeeds in the last three years,” Arshad said.

John Manoj appealed to all the affiliated members of the HCA to stand united in this hour of crisis and ensure that the game and players’ interests did not suffer any more.

“It is time to move forward and undo all the damage that has been done in the recent past,” he said.

Former BCCI President N. Shivlal Yadav, who was said to be on the way for the meeting, had to cancel and rush to see his ailing mother, it is informed.