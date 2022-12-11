Hyderabad Cricket Association to hold Apex Council election on January 10

In an unprecedented move, about 140 affiliated members of the Hyderabad Cricket Association attended a Special General Meeting outside the gates of the Rajiv Gandhi stadium on Sunday and resolved to conduct the elections on January 10.

Mr. V.S. Sampath Kumar, former Chief Election Commissioner, who conducted the elections last time, has been named again as the Returning Officer.

Earlier, the members, led by former HCA presidents Messrs, N. Shivlal Yadav, G. Vinod and Arshad Ayub, were denied entry into the stadium at 10.30 am to conduct the meeting.

“This is a black day for Hyderabad cricket. People like me who were instrumental in constructing the stadium were made to stand outside by someone whose contribution to the game is nothing,” Shivlal, former BCCI president, told Sportstar.

“It is really unfortunate that a democratically convened meeting with prior notice to the concerned authorities was not allowed in a proper manner at the scheduled hall inside the stadium,” he said.

“However, all the members who were present and many more who called up and expressed their inability to come because of the weather and other personal reasons have also conveyed their support to our move to have elections at the earliest,” Shivlal said.

“The one-point agenda of the meeting was to convene the General Body and hold elections and also name the Returning Officer. In this regard, the meeting was a huge success, and we thank all the members who assembled at the venue,” the former India off-spinner said.