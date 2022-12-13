Domestic

Rohan Prem, Akshay Chandran guide Kerala to 276/6 on Ranji Trophy return

After a 90-run opening stand, Kerala lost its way as spinners Utkarsh Singh and Shahbaz Nadeem picked up wickets. Akshay Chandran helped the rebuild as Kerala ended Day 1 at 276/6.

P. K. Ajith Kumar
Ranchi 13 December, 2022 20:17 IST
Ranchi 13 December, 2022 20:17 IST
FILE PHOTO: Rohan Prem made a strong comeback to the Kerala Ranji team with a 79-run innings against Jharkhand.

FILE PHOTO: Rohan Prem made a strong comeback to the Kerala Ranji team with a 79-run innings against Jharkhand. | Photo Credit: SUBRAHMANYAM VV

After a 90-run opening stand, Kerala lost its way as spinners Utkarsh Singh and Shahbaz Nadeem picked up wickets. Akshay Chandran helped the rebuild as Kerala ended Day 1 at 276/6.

Rohan Prem’s class and experience stood out on what wasn’t an easy day for Kerala as the Ranji Trophy’s new season kicked off. He was coming back to the team after nearly three years and was batting at an unfamiliar position.

Opening the innings, he made 79 (201b, 9x4) to help Kerala avoid some hiccups after choosing to bat against Jharkhand at the JSCA Stadium here on Tuesday. The visitors closed the day at 276 for six.

Also Read
Ranji Trophy: Tanmay Agarwal ton rescues Hyderabad against Tamil Nadu

The score wouldn’t have looked that healthy if not for a fine knock by another comeback man, Akshay Chandran. The all-rounder, whose last match, like Prem’s, was against Nagpur in February 2020, was batting on 39. It was his unbroken seventh-wicket stand of 54 with Sijomon Joseph (28 batting) that calmed the nerves in the dressing room after Kerala lost the wickets of skipper Sanju Samson (72, 108b, 4x4, 7x6) and Jalaj Saxena (nought) within a space of an over.

Earlier, the other Rohan – Kunnummal, who has been one of the most prolific scorers in the domestic game – had made 50 off 71 balls (5x4, 1x6) in his typical fashion. The opening-wicket stand of Rohan and Rohan was worth 90.

After Kunnummal fell lbw to seasoned left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem, Kerala lost another two wickets quickly, including that of debutant Shoun Roger. But Prem and Samson put on 91 for the fifth wicket.

Prem said batting wasn’t easy. “The spinners, Shahbaz and Utkarsh Singh, were bowling well and the bounce was variable,” he told Sportstar. “I think a first-innings score like 350 would be a good one on this track.”

He admitted he was disappointed that he could not be there till the stumps. “But I am happy that I could contribute to the team on my comeback,” he said. Kerala is playing four spinners in this match, besides two seamers.

Kerala vs Jharkhand - Scorecard
Kerala - 1st innings: Rohan Prem b Utkarsh 79, Rohan Kunnummal lbw b Nadeem 50, Shoun Roger lbw b Utkarsh 1, Sachin Baby lbw b Nadeem 0, Sanju Samson c Kishan b Nadeem 72, Akshay Chandran (batting) 39, Jalaj Saxena (run out) 0, Sijomon Joseph (not out) 28; Extras (b-5, lb-2) 7; Total (for six wkts. in 90 overs): 276.
Fall of wickets: 1-90, 2-97, 3-98, 4-189, 5-222, 6-222.
Jharkhand bowling: Ashish 12-3-24-0, Shukla 10-3-25-0, Manishi 18-1-69-0, Utkarsh 21-9-43-2, Nadeem 29-5-108-3.

Read more stories on Domestic.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
Videos

Irani Cup returns after three years; domestic stalwarts in focus

Committee of Administrators: History of CoA in Indian Sports and lessons to learn from AIFF saga

The Chandrakant Pandit way - decoding the imperious cricket coach's philosophy

Slide shows

In pictures: Ranji Trophy final 2019

Ranji Trophy final: Players to watch out for

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us