MCA vice-president to be elected on December 9

The election for the vice-president’s post of the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) will be held on December 9. The post has been lying vacant since all the eligible contestants for the post had withdrawn from the biennial election process in October.

Electoral officer J.S. Saharia announced the election process for the only vacant post in the MCA apex council. While the nomination forms can be filed from November 26 to December 1, the final list of eligible candidates after scrutinising the applications and withdrawal stage will be announced on December 6.

Sanjay Naik, the secretary for the previous term, is likely to contest either from the dominant Sharad Pawar-Ashish Shelar Group or as an independent. He is likely to face resistance from a high-profile councilor. However, an apex council member will have to first resign as a councilor before contesting for the vice-president’s position.