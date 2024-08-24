Buchi Babu tournament: Rana, Rohilla keep TNCA XI at bay as Haryana carves out draw

Himanshu Rana (46 n.o., 151b, 5x4) and Sarvesh Rohilla’s (21 n.o., 70b, 3x4) unbroken 68-run sixth-wicket partnership kept the bowlers at bay to help Haryana carve out a draw against a spin-heavy TNCA XI led by skipper and left-arm spinner R. Sai Kishore on the fourth and final day in the second round of the Buchi Babu tournament at the Sri Ramakrishna College ground here on Saturday.

On a pitch that offered spin, bounce, and bite, Haryana needed a miracle to survive, let alone chase a daunting 353. And survive it did.

Resuming at 16 for two, Haryana’s opener, Mayank Shandilya (45, 235b, 3x4) and all-rounder Nishant Sindhu (27, 64b, 4x4) blocked and left well against the TNCA XI’s tweakers in the first hour of play, adding 44 runs for the third wicket. Off-spinner S. Lakshay Jain broke the stand when he trapped Nishant in front with a slightly faster delivery that skidded off the surface.

Dheeru Singh (21, 58b, 1x4, 1x6) joined Mayank as the duo managed to survive the first session, with Haryana going to lunch at 96 for three.

However, the crucial 40-run fourth-wicket partnership was broken in the second over after lunch when Sai Kishore brought in left-arm spinner P. Vidyuth, who removed Dheeru with a delivery that kept low and had leg-before.

Lakshay then sent back the well-set Mayank, who looked to defend a well-flighted delivery, only to be trapped in front just before the Tea break.

With a misbehaving surface and the Haryana batters looking to defend rather than scoring runs, Sai Kishore probably missed a trick by not applying more pressure.