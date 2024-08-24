MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Buchi Babu tournament: Rana, Rohilla keep TNCA XI at bay as Haryana carves out draw

On a pitch that offered spin, bounce, and bite, Haryana needed a miracle to survive, let alone chase a daunting 353. And survive it did.

Published : Aug 24, 2024 21:07 IST , Coimbatore - 2 MINS READ

Tarun Shastry
Himanshu Rana and Sarvesh Rohilla’s unbroken 68-run sixth-wicket partnership kept the bowlers at bay to help Haryana carve out a draw against a spin-heavy TNCA XI.
Himanshu Rana and Sarvesh Rohilla’s unbroken 68-run sixth-wicket partnership kept the bowlers at bay to help Haryana carve out a draw against a spin-heavy TNCA XI. | Photo Credit: PERIASAMY M/ The Hindu
infoIcon

Himanshu Rana and Sarvesh Rohilla’s unbroken 68-run sixth-wicket partnership kept the bowlers at bay to help Haryana carve out a draw against a spin-heavy TNCA XI. | Photo Credit: PERIASAMY M/ The Hindu

Himanshu Rana (46 n.o., 151b, 5x4) and Sarvesh Rohilla’s (21 n.o., 70b, 3x4) unbroken 68-run sixth-wicket partnership kept the bowlers at bay to help Haryana carve out a draw against a spin-heavy TNCA XI led by skipper and left-arm spinner R. Sai Kishore on the fourth and final day in the second round of the Buchi Babu tournament at the Sri Ramakrishna College ground here on Saturday.

On a pitch that offered spin, bounce, and bite, Haryana needed a miracle to survive, let alone chase a daunting 353. And survive it did.

Resuming at 16 for two, Haryana’s opener, Mayank Shandilya (45, 235b, 3x4) and all-rounder Nishant Sindhu (27, 64b, 4x4) blocked and left well against the TNCA XI’s tweakers in the first hour of play, adding 44 runs for the third wicket. Off-spinner S. Lakshay Jain broke the stand when he trapped Nishant in front with a slightly faster delivery that skidded off the surface.

Also read | Easwaran scores unbeaten half-century as TNCA President’s XI draws with Railways

Dheeru Singh (21, 58b, 1x4, 1x6) joined Mayank as the duo managed to survive the first session, with Haryana going to lunch at 96 for three.

However, the crucial 40-run fourth-wicket partnership was broken in the second over after lunch when Sai Kishore brought in left-arm spinner P. Vidyuth, who removed Dheeru with a delivery that kept low and had leg-before.

Lakshay then sent back the well-set Mayank, who looked to defend a well-flighted delivery, only to be trapped in front just before the Tea break.

With a misbehaving surface and the Haryana batters looking to defend rather than scoring runs, Sai Kishore probably missed a trick by not applying more pressure.

The scores:
TNCA XI 393 & 177/5 decl. drew with Haryana 218 & 201/5 in 103 overs (Mayank Shandilya 45, Himanshu Rana 46 n.o.).

Related stories

Related Topics

Buchi Babu Tournament /

Himanshu Rana /

Sai Kishore /

Haryana

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Buchi Babu tournament: Rana, Rohilla keep TNCA XI at bay as Haryana carves out draw
    Tarun Shastry
  2. Tottenham vs Everton LIVE score: TOT 3-0 EVE, Romero adds a third to Spurs tally in second half; Premier League updates
    Team Sportstar
  3. ENG vs SL LIVE, 1st Test, Day 4: England 82/3 at Tea, needs 123 runs to win; Sri Lanka 326 all out
    Team Sportstar
  4. Manchester City vs Ipswich LIVE score: MCI 3-1 IPS, Haaland brace keeps Cityzens ahead in second half; Premier League updates
    Team Sportstar
  5. Brighton vs Man United: Seagulls manager Hurzeler proud of maiden Premier League win
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: India’s Paris medal tally paints a bleak picture

Ayon Sengupta
Doyen of the sport: P. R. Sreejesh, who has played over 300 international matches, has been one of India’s most consistent players. He has helped India win several tournaments, including the Olympic bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Farewell Sreejesh, the man who brought us saves, memories and tears

Y. B. Sarangi
+ SEE all Stories

More on Domestic

  1. Buchi Babu tournament: Rana, Rohilla keep TNCA XI at bay as Haryana carves out draw
    Tarun Shastry
  2. Buchi Babu Tournament: Easwaran scores unbeaten half-century as TNCA President’s XI draws with Railways
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
  3. Ashutosh Sharma: ‘Scored my maiden first-class hundred on Ranji debut with the bat Shikhar Dhawan gave me’ 
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
  4. Buchi Babu tournament: My intention is to go after the balls in my slot says TNCA’s hundred hero Mohamed Ali
    Prasanna Venkatesan
  5. Buchi Babu Memorial: Jhathavedh’s five-wicket haul helps TNCA secure first-innings lead against Railways
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Buchi Babu tournament: Rana, Rohilla keep TNCA XI at bay as Haryana carves out draw
    Tarun Shastry
  2. Tottenham vs Everton LIVE score: TOT 3-0 EVE, Romero adds a third to Spurs tally in second half; Premier League updates
    Team Sportstar
  3. ENG vs SL LIVE, 1st Test, Day 4: England 82/3 at Tea, needs 123 runs to win; Sri Lanka 326 all out
    Team Sportstar
  4. Manchester City vs Ipswich LIVE score: MCI 3-1 IPS, Haaland brace keeps Cityzens ahead in second half; Premier League updates
    Team Sportstar
  5. Brighton vs Man United: Seagulls manager Hurzeler proud of maiden Premier League win
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment