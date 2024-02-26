MagazineBuy Print

Ranji Trophy 2023-24 Quarterfinals: Mumbai extends lead past 400 against Baroda on penultimate day, Tamore hits century

Mumbai ended the penultimate day’s play at 379 for nine in its second essay, leading Baroda by 415 runs.

Published : Feb 26, 2024 18:26 IST , MUMBAI - 2 MINS READ

Amol Karhadkar
Mumbai’s Hardik Tamore in action during Day 4 of the Ranji Trophy quarterfinal against Baroda at MCA BKC in Mumbai on Monday.
Mumbai’s Hardik Tamore in action during Day 4 of the Ranji Trophy quarterfinal against Baroda at MCA BKC in Mumbai on Monday. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/The Hindu
infoIcon

Mumbai’s Hardik Tamore in action during Day 4 of the Ranji Trophy quarterfinal against Baroda at MCA BKC in Mumbai on Monday. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/The Hindu

A combination of domination and grit has been a hallmark of Mumbai’s batting legacy. Both the aspects were on display in plenty all through Day Four of its Ranji Trophy quarterfinal against Baroda.

Thanks to a near-clinical batting display – dominated by Prithvi Shaw’s (87, 93b, 10x4, 2x6) aggression and Hardik Tamore’s perfect anchor (114, 233b, 10x4) en route a second First Class hundred and a stubborn resistance by the lower order, especially allrounders Shams Mulani and Tanush Kotian – meant Mumbai ended the penultimate day’s play at the Sharad Pawar Cricket Indoor Academy at 379 for nine in its second essay.

With a mammoth lead of 415 runs, the last wicket pair of Kotian and Tushar Deshpande batting at ease, a maximum of 90 overs’ play on the last day is highly unlikely to put Mumbai in a spot of bother and a semifinal against Tamil Nadu at the same venue is all but sealed.

At the start of play, the onus was on Mumbai to bat the day out and virtually the seal the deal for itself. Tamore, promoted to open with Shaw having cut his nail on Sunday, continued his toil even though night-watchman Mohit Avasthi perished early. While Tamore continued his blockathon from the first innings, Musheer Khan adopted an aggressive approach before falling to veteran Bhargav Bhatt, who earned his career-best match haul of 14 wickets.

In came Shaw who started dominating the proceedings right from the word go. The duo’s 124-run association off 153 balls – with Shaw smashing 87 off 93 – helped Mumbai run away with the advantage. Soon after lunch, Shaw attempted an audacious swat against the turn off Bhargav and the swirling top-edge was caught by Vishnu Solanki, running back a few yards from covers.

Even though Bhatt continued to pick wickets, the scoring rate never tumbled and Mulani’s spirited fifty followed by Kotian’s class meant Mumbai not only stretched its innings into the last day but also nearly took the game away from Baroda.

SCORES
MUMBAI – 1st innings: 384
BARODA – 1st innings: 348
MUMBAI – 2nd innings: Hardik lbw b Pithiya 114, Bhupen Lalwani c Bhatt b Rathva 6, Mohit Avasthi b Bhatt 4, Musheer Khan lbw b Bhargav Bhatt 33, Prithvi Shaw c Solanki b Bhatt 87, Ajinkya Rahane b Bhatt 0, Shams Mulani c Moliya b Bhatt 54, Suryansh Shedge lbw b Bhatt 10, Shardul Thakur c Rathva b Limbani 10, Tanush Kotian (batting) 32, Tushar Deshpande (batting) 23; Extras (lb-4, w-2): 6; Total (for nine wickets in 102 overs): 379.
Fall of wickets: 1-18, 2-22, 3-88, 4-212, 5-214, 6-283, 7-296, 8-313, 9-337.
BARODA bowling: Meriwala 12-1-35-0, Bhatt 42-7-142-7, Limbani 9-1-43-1, Rathva 14-3-53-0, Pithiya 21-0-88-1, Jyotsnil 3-0-8-0, Shivalik 1-0-6-0.

