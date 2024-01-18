MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Kerala faces stern test against high-flying Mumbai 

Mumbai showcased its myriad strengths and tenacity in the first two matches to carve out wins with bonus points and will be keen to carry the momentum against Kerala.

Published : Jan 18, 2024 17:32 IST , Thiruvananthapuram - 2 MINS READ

M. R. Praveen Chandran
FILE - In Shams Mulani, Mumbai has a wily and dangerous spinner. 
FILE - In Shams Mulani, Mumbai has a wily and dangerous spinner.  | Photo Credit:  EMMANUAL YOGINI/The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE - In Shams Mulani, Mumbai has a wily and dangerous spinner.  | Photo Credit:  EMMANUAL YOGINI/The Hindu

Host Kerala faces a stern test on its ability when it meets table topper Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy cricket match at the St.Xavier’s College ground on Friday.

The 41-time champion showcased its myriad strengths and tenacity in the first two matches to carve out wins with bonus points and will be keen to carry the momentum against Kerala.

Led by Ajinkya Rahane, Mumbai has players with experience and expertise to excel on a surface which has traditionally helped the spinners. In Shams Mulani, Mumbai has a wily and dangerous spinner. Anticipating a turning track, Mumbai has also included off-spinner Himanshu Singh in the squad.

Mumbai’s batting lineup with the likes of captain Ajinkya Rahane and Shivam Dube will evoke fear and threat, as Rahane will be looking for a big score after a disappointing performance against Andhra.

ALSO READ: Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Mumbai’s Shardul Thakur not considered for selection against Kerala due to ankle injury

For Kerala, Jalaj Saxena, after a poor outing against Uttar Pradesh, looked to be getting back to his rhythm against Assam. He will enjoy bowling on the surface, which has bought him a bucketful of wickets. However, the lack of support for Jalaj will be a worrying factor. Leg spinner Shreyas Gopal hasn’t been able to create an impact as the opposition batters have chosen to attack him.

However, Basil Thampi’s return to form is a good sign for Kerala. The medium pacer has found swing with both old and new balls to give Kerala crucial breakthroughs. With the lion-hearted M.D.Nidheesh supporting him well, Kerala has hurt the opposition with the new ball. But Kerala’s batting lineup is prone to collapses, and it happened in both matches this season.

Sanju Samson’s return after India duty will be a big boost. Sachin Baby has seemingly slipped into his familiar role of a crisis man again. With Rohan Prem running into form, he, along with Sanju and Baby, will again hold the key to Kerala’s fortunes.

“Mumbai is a strong side, and we should play at our best to be competitive. As I said, we need to win sessions to put them under pressure,’‘ Kerala coach M.Venkataramana said.

Related Topics

Kerala /

Mumbai /

Ranji Trophy

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Kerala faces stern test against high-flying Mumbai 
    M. R. Praveen Chandran
  2. Fan plucked from crowd to be match official in Wolverhampton vs Brentford FA Cup fixture
    AP
  3. Indian sports news wrap, January 18
    Team Sportstar
  4. Bharat Arun and Jonty Rhodes join Sri Lanka’s coaching staff
    Team Sportstar
  5. Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal, Kalinga Super Cup 2024: Predicted XI
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Leander Paes on Hall of Fame induction — ‘My parents’ encouragement and constant love are the reasons I could achieve it all’

Shayan Acharya,Amitabha Das Sharma
Two to tango: Two Indians have directly qualified for the Paris Games already — Neeraj Chopra did so with his first throw at the World Championships while Jena followed suit at the Asian Games with his silver medal-winning effort.

Paris Olympics 2024: Who will join Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena in javelin throw event

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Domestic

  1. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Kerala faces stern test against high-flying Mumbai 
    M. R. Praveen Chandran
  2. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Mumbai’s Shardul Thakur not considered for selection against Kerala due to ankle injury
    Amol Karhadkar
  3. Tamil Nadu players, miles away from home, reminisce about Pongal
    Santadeep Dey
  4. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: The bigger aim is to play 100 Test matches, says Rahane
    Amol Karhadkar
  5. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Gujarat registers dramatic six-run win against sloppy Karnataka
    Ashwin Achal
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Kerala faces stern test against high-flying Mumbai 
    M. R. Praveen Chandran
  2. Fan plucked from crowd to be match official in Wolverhampton vs Brentford FA Cup fixture
    AP
  3. Indian sports news wrap, January 18
    Team Sportstar
  4. Bharat Arun and Jonty Rhodes join Sri Lanka’s coaching staff
    Team Sportstar
  5. Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal, Kalinga Super Cup 2024: Predicted XI
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment