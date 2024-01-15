MagazineBuy Print

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Mumbai’s Shardul Thakur not considered for selection against Kerala due to ankle injury

Shardul Thakur has been ruled out for another fortnight due to an ankle injury he sustained in South Africa.

Published : Jan 15, 2024 20:46 IST , Mumbai - 2 MINS READ

Amol Karhadkar
India’s Shardul Thakur in action. (File Photo)
India’s Shardul Thakur in action. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

India’s Shardul Thakur in action. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: PTI

Shardul Thakur has been ruled out for another fortnight due to an ankle injury he sustained in South Africa. As a result, he was not considered for selection for Mumbai’s next Ranji Trophy game versus Kerala, starting in Thiruvananthapuram from January 19.

“He has informed the MCA that he will take two more weeks to recover,” Ajinkya Naik, the Mumbai Cricket Association secretary, told Sportstar after Monday’s selection committee meeting. “We are also waiting for an official communication from the NCA (National Cricket Academy).”

READ | Ranji Trophy 2023-24: The bigger aim is to play 100 Test matches, says Rahane

Thakur was expected to lead Mumbai’s pace attack but the prolonged recovery meant Rajeev Kulkarni-chaired selection committee didn’t have too much on its platter. While Shreyas Iyer will join India’s preparation ahead of the first Test against England, allrounder Shivam Dube will join the squad in Kerala after the last T20I against Afghanistan on January 17.

Anticipating a turning track, Mumbai selectors have added Himanshu Singh, a promising offspinner, as the 16th member of the squad. It will thus be Himanshu’s maiden call-up in the Ranji Trophy squad on the back of impressive outings in local cricket and the Col. C.K. Nayudu (U-23) Trophy.

“We have Atharva (Ankolekar, the left-arm spinner) and Himanshu as back-up spinners. One of them will be released in time for the next C.K. Nayudu Trophy game,” Kulkarni said. “We are confident the team will continue to excel.”

The squad: Ajinkya Rahane (Capt.), Jay Bista, Bhupen Lalwani, Amogh Bhatkal, Shivam Dube, Suved Parkar, Prasad Pawar (wk), Hardik Tamore (wk), Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Atharva Ankolekar, Mohit Avasthi, Dhawal Kulkarni, Royston Dias, Sylvester Dsouza, Himanshu Singh.

