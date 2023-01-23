Ranji Trophy: Pradosh Ranjan Paul geared up to lead Tamil Nadu against Saurashtra

The square-cut that sends the ball racing to the fence. The whip that whips up memories of old. The cover drive has bowlers running for cover. And the pull that flirts with danger.

The 22-year old left-hander, Pradosh Ranjan Paul is a talented shot-maker with flair and grit in equal measure.

And this has been a break-out Ranji season for Pradosh; 124 in Delhi during a crisis situation, 55 and 169 in Mumbai’s CCI on a wickedly seaming pitch with bounce, 84 versus Maharashtra followed by 153 against Assam.

Now, in the absence of Sai Kishore, he will be leading the side against Saurashtra on Tuesday, a rare honour for someone so young.

Yet the season began so differently for Pradosh and his dismissal to an ill-advised pull shot when Tamil Nadu was chasing a moderate target against Andhra saw him leave the field in despair.

Questions over his temperament were asked again. But the brave ones pick themselves up.

He tightened his game, selected his shots better and displayed balance, footwork, and a still head, the three essential aspects of batting.

Noteworthy is his back foot play on pitches with seam movement and bounce like in the game against Mumbai, and his ability to put away short balls with horizontal bat strokes.

And he backed his strokeplay with exemplary temperament. He is hungry for runs.

Pradosh doesn’t have a pronounced trigger, is relaxed in his stance and has this precious ability to pick the length quickly.

The clinical manner in which he maneuvers the ball through the gaps, his dexterous wrists coming into play, reflects the cutting edge to his batting.

Pradosh is coached by V. Ramesh, the dynamic curator. Ramesh said to Sportstar, “Cricket runs in his blood, I am just mentoring him. He is a natural.”

A career that stuttered and stumbled after his debut against Delhi in 2019, has finally picked up steam.

Pradosh Ranjan Paul has taken an exhilarating flight.