Prasidh Krishna ruled out of Duleep Trophy 2024 first round

Karnataka pacer Prasidh Krishna has been ruled out of the first match of the Duleep Trophy, which begins from Thursday, September 05.

Prasidh has been recuperating from a surgery he had in February this year and did not play in the recently concluded KSCA Maharaja Trophy T20 despite being roped in by eventual champion Mysuru Warriors.

“Prasidh Krishna is not ready for this match,” India A captain Shubman Gill said on the eve of the game.

India A faces India B in the tournament opener at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

The right-arm pacer has missed out on crucial gametime due to a spate of injuries of late. He had to skip the last two seasons of the Indian Premier League after being an integral part of the Rajasthan Royals squad.

He last played a competitive match in January this year in the Ranji Trophy, and was injured during the first innings after picking two for 62 in 14.5 overs.

Just prior to that, he had a tough Test debut in South Africa, and could only manage two wickets in three innings while leaking runs at 4.64 runs an over. He also had a forgettable return to international cricket in the white-ball format. He made his ODI comeback at the Asia Cup in Sri Lanka last year, and has gone at 7.2 runs per over in the three ODIs he has played since.

In August 2023, he made his T20I debut in Ireland and played three games in the home series against Australia that followed the ODI World Cup. Though he picked eight wickets in five games, he went at 11 runs an over as his profligacy with the ball continued.