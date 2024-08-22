Batter Ashwin mentally prepared to manipulate the bowlers, says Dindigul Dragons batting coach Srinivasan Rajhamany

One of the key takeaways from the Dindigul Dragons’ title-winning Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) campaign this season, was skipper R. Ashwin’s batting at the top.

That Ashwin is capable with the bat was already well-established. But it was a surprise when he walked out to open the batting with Shivam Singh in Dragons’ season opener versus Trichy Grand Cholas.

Dragons batting coach and Tamil Nadu selector Srinivasan Rajhamany here on Wednesday said it was Ashwin himself, who, wanting to take up that responsibility, proposed the idea.

“Ashwin asked us if he can open. Preparation-wise, he came in with the mindset of playing as an opener. So, we thought we’ll go with him, since he’s experienced and he himself wanted to take up that responsibility,” he said at the Salem Cricket Foundation (SCF) ground.

Srinivasan said that for a team that is flexible and reacts to situations during the tournament, it was the only decision that was fixed before the tournament.

“As far as Dindigul Dragons is concerned, we don’t have a set batting order. We react according to the situation. We take a call on the spot. So, only one thing was planned beforehand - that he’s going to open at the start of the tournament.”

But Ashwin found it hard as an opener to adjust to the slower pace of the pitches in Dragons’ first two matches in Salem.

“The wickets were a bit slow and he found it hard to adapt to that pace. We felt that, maybe, since he opened, the batters behind felt the pressure,” said Srinivasan.

But opener Ashwin found his touch in the rain-curtailed next match in Coimbatore when he hit an unbeaten 20-ball 45 (3x4, 4x6) versus Chepauk Super Gillies.

“In the rain-curtailed match, he said he’ll open. He did and got that touch. So, then we had noted that we should use him either as an opener or at No. 3.”

That mental note was acted upon in the crucial phase of the tournament - Eliminator, Qualifier 2, and the final. In between, Ashwin played down the order as Srinivasan and the rest of the think-tank felt that “they should let the youngsters explore in the beginning (in the top-order).”

“Fortunately, because of his commitment and intensity, he single-handedly won the last three matches for us,” he said.

Ashwin hit three consecutive fifties - at No. 3 in the Eliminator (57, 35b, 4x4, 6x4) versus Chepauk Super Gillies, as an opener in Qualifier-2 (69 n.o., 30b, 11x4, 3x6) versus iDream Tiruppur Tamizhans, and again at No. 3 in the final (52, 46b, 1x4, 3x6) versus Lyca Kovai Kings.

In the Eliminator, his use of the crease and long reach against the spinners came to the fore in the PowerPlay. Asked if he had any specific preparation, Srinivasan said: “The squad practised for 10-15 days at the A.M. Jain College (in Chennai) before the tournament. We put in the hard yards. He focused more on his batting and put in a bit more effort on his batting.

“He mentally prepared to make the bowler bowl to his comfort. For him to play strokes, he should make the bowler bowl what he wants. So, if you look at the matches, he would have worked on that. That’s what was successful for him.

“For instance, shuffling or moving around in the crease - using the crease; manipulating the field. So, we discussed that (manipulation) and he was pretty much clear on that. More than that, if you want to pull it off, you have to be instinctive. You have to trust your instincts and be clear-cut. You shouldn’t be double-minded. You’ll be in trouble, then. I have to give him credit for that. He was single-minded. He was able to execute.”

Srinivasan said that Ashwin expressed satisfaction that his best performance in a title-winning campaign had come out in batting.

“The best feeling he had was that his best had come out in batting. This is the first time he’s scored three consecutive fifties in TNPL. So, that itself was a big satisfaction for him. He said that he particularly enjoyed this season, that this season was something special.”