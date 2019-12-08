Ranji Trophy 2019-20 Live Cricket Score: Vidarbha's Wasim Jaffer makes record 150th appearance

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the Ranji Trophy 2019-20 being played across venues in India. Our correspondents A. Vinod, Amol Karhadkar, S. Dinakar and V. V. Subrahmanyam will be updating us from the venues.

Tripura v Jharkhand: Tripura loses its first wicket in three overs. BB Ghosh makes four, before walking back to the pavilion.

Chhattisgarh v Odisha: Odisha won the toss and elects to field.

Haryana v Maharashtra: Haryana wins toss, elects to bat first.

Andhra v Vidarbha: MILESTONE ALERT: Wasim Jaffer makes his 150th Ranji Trophy appearance today!

Hyderabad v Gujarat: Our reporter V. V. Subrahmanyam at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad texts: "Hyderabad, under a new captain Tanmay Agarwal, is put in to bat by Gujarat in the Ranji game in Hyd apparently to exploit early morning moisture, opener Tanmay and Akshath Reddy out there in the middle."

Andhra v Vidarbha: Meanwhile, the wildest of things happens at Vijaywada. A snake has invaded the pitch. Do I say "Snake stops play!"?

Kerala v Delhi: Our correspondent A. Vinod at the St. Xavier's KCA Cricket Ground in Trivandrum updates: "Kerala winning the toss has elected to bat against Delhi."

Andhra v Vidarbha: PITCH REPORT: "An absolute delight for the batters. Not a lot of bounce as there is rock hard black soil beneath the live grass. The bowlers are going to get help only in the first couple of hours. There is a hint of moisture at the top."

Tamil Nadu v Karnataka: Karun Nair wins toss. The domestic treble seeker will bat first.

Rajasthan v Punjab: Punjab has elected to bat.

Manipur v Mizoram: Mizoram loses its first wicket with the scoreboard reading 28 after 4.5 overs. Amatea has been trapped in front by Rex.

Himachal v Saurashtra: Trend's broken. Himachal to bat.

Andhra v Vidarbha: Faiz Fazal has won the toss and Vidarbha have elected to bowl against Andhra.



Bihar v Pondicherry: 5/5. Pondicherry to field.

Assam v Services: And in no time has Services lost its second wicket, thanks to Arup Das. Mumtaz Qadir walks. He had faced 21 balls but was yet to get off the mark. Services 7/2 after 7 overs.

Assam v Services: And the first wicket of the 19-20 season falls! Assam's Ranjeet Mali removes Nakul Verma for 7 off 19 deliveries: caught behind. Services 7/1 after 5.4 overs.

Tripura v Jharkhand: Jharkhand wins the toss. The side has opted to bowl as well: that's a 4/4 this morning.

Manipur v Mizoram: Manipur wins toss, elects to field.

Assam v Services: Arup Das to start things off with the new ball. Wicketkeeper Nakul Verma and Mumtaz Qadir will open for Services.

Nagaland v Meghalaya: Nagaland wins toss. The side will field first.

Assam v Services: Assam wins toss, chooses to field.

Matches Venues Group Assam v Services ACA Stadium, Barsapara, Guwahati Elite C Manipur v Mizoram Videocon Ground, Kolkata Plate Nagaland v Meghalaya Nagaland Cricket Stadium, Sovima Plate Tripura v Jharkhand MBB Stadium, Agartala Elite C Bihar v Pondicherry Moin ul haq stadium, Patna Plate Chhattisgarh v Odisha Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur Elite C Hyderabad v Gujarat (PREVIEW) Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad Elite A and B Kerala v Delhi (PREVIEW) St. Xavier's KCA Cricket Ground, Trivandrum Elite A and B Rajasthan v Punjab Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur Elite A and B Andhra v Vidarbha (PREVIEW) Devineni Venkata Ramana Praneetha Ground, Mulapadu Elite A and B Himachal v Saurashtra Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala Elite A and B Tamil Nadu v Karnataka (PREVIEW) NPR College Ground, Dindigul Elite A and B Uttar Pradesh v Railways Victoria Park Stadium, Meerut Elite A and B Baroda v Mumbai Reliance Cricket Stadium, Vadodara Elite A and B Haryana v Maharashtra Chaudhry Bansi Lal Cricket Stadium, Lahli Elite C Uttarakhand v Jammu and Kashmir Abhimanyu Cricket Academy, Dehradun Elite C Chandigarh v Arunachal Pradesh Cricket Stadium, Sector-16, Chandigarh Plate Goa v Sikkim Goa Cricket Association Academy, Porvorim Plate

SEASON PREVIEW

Relevance and context. These are the oft-used terms when it comes to discussing the fate of Test cricket in an era of instant results. When it comes to the 86th Ranji Trophy, which starts on Monday with 19 matches scheduled to get underway in the opening league round, one can’t help but wonder whether the biggest edition — at least in terms of the number of participating teams — will also struggle to find relevance and context over the next three months.

With the overbearing emergence of India A tours, the Ranji Trophy is no longer the most important tournament for a domestic cricketer to knock on the doors of the national selectors and get a call-up in the Test squad. Also, India’s international fixtures are so dominated by white-ball cricket in 2020 that the Ranji Trophy performances are hardly going to matter in the larger scheme of things.

India is not scheduled to play a Test match at home until February, 2021. Besides, after the two Tests in New Zealand in February-March, Virat Kohli’s men could well wear whites only in November, in Australia. As a result, the Ranji Trophy this time around is most likely going to be about cricketers ‘playing for pride’ and to stake a claim for soon-to-be-introduced domestic contracts.

No wonder then that during the week-long gap between the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and the Ranji Trophy, most Ranji teams saw Indian Premier League (IPL) aspirants prefer to skip training at the cost of pre-auction trials organised by virtually all the IPL franchisees.

Hat-trick or treble?

Despite the oddities, the cricket connoisseurs will be hoping either for a rare hat-trick or the first treble in the history of domestic cricket to be achieved in March, 2020. No team except Bombay — which won 15 successive triumphs from 1958-59 to 1972-73 — has won three titles in a row. Vidarbha — with captain Faiz Fazal and coach Chandrakant Pandit at the helm — is hoping to join the domestic powerhouse to achieve the rare feat. With the core of the team having virtually remained the same for the third season in succession, Vidarbha can well continue to stamp its supremacy on the coveted trophy yet again.

The biggest challenge Vidarbha will face will be by Karnataka. The southern giant has already maintained a clean record, having swept the white-ball season with the Vijay Hazare Trophy and the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy triumphs. It will be hoping to become the first team to complete the treble of inter-State titles in a season by winning Ranji.

Only if one of these two teams emerges champion will the Ranji Trophy’s 86th edition not lack in relevance or context.