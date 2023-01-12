Domestic

Ranji Trophy 2022-23: Sachin Baby keeps Kerala in driving seat against Services on day 3

Kerala batter Sachin Baby’s finely paced innings set up a challenging target (341) for Services on the third day of the Ranji Trophy match.

M. R. Praveen Chandran
Thiruvananthapuram 12 January, 2023 18:52 IST
It was a different role from what he did in the first innings but Sachin Baby did the role of enforcer with panache and gave the host a chance to force a win on the final day on Friday. (File Photo)

It was a different role from what he did in the first innings but Sachin Baby did the role of enforcer with panache and gave the host a chance to force a win on the final day on Friday.

Sachin Baby is turning out to be Mr Jeeves for Kerala this season. Kerala was in search of quick runs to force a declaration and found the ideal man in Baby whose finely paced innings (93) set up a challenging target (341) for Services on the third day of the Ranji Trophy match at the KCA-St. Xavier’s College ground on Thursday.

At stumps on the penultimate day, Services was 20 for no loss with openers Sufiyan Alam (11 batting) and G. S. Rohilla (9 batting) negotiating the seven overs without any difficulty.

It was a different role from what he did in the first innings but Baby did the role of enforcer with panache and gave the host a chance to force a win on the final day on Friday.

After taking his time to find his groove, Baby changed gears and treated the bowlers with disdain. A century was well within his reach but he was bowled around his leg while going for another big hit off medium pacer Diwesh Pathania.

Before Baby stole the show, it was Kerala’s makeshift opening pair of P. Rahul and Vathsal Govind who set the ball rolling with a first-wicket partnership of 56. Vathsal (48) was the aggressor in the brisk stand. Off-spinner M. S. Rathee cleaned up both openers and Rohan Prem (16) perished to a catch in the deep.

Salman Nizar joined Baby and the fourth pair chose their attacking moments wisely to add 91 runs in quick time. After Salman(40) fell to Arpit Guleria, Akshay Chandran (20 not out)) struck a few lusty blows to prop up the innings.

Earlier, resuming at 167 for six, Services added 62 to its overnight Pulkit Narang (36) and M. S. Rathee (20) resisted the Kerala attack for more than half an hour until M. D. Nidheesh broke through to have the latter caught behind by Rahul for 20.

Pulkit then added 31 runs for the ninth wicket with P. S. Poonia (11) before Sijomon Joseph sent both of them back to finish with flattering figures of three for 15.

Scorecard
Kerala: 327, 247/7 dec; Services: 229, 20/0
Services first innings:
S. G. Rohilla lbw Jalaj 31, Sufiyan Aslam lbw Vaisakh 10, Ravi Chauhan batting, Rahul SIngh lbw Vaisakh 19, Ravi Chauhan lbw Sijomon 50, Rahul Singh lbw Vaisakh 19, Rajat Paliwal c Rahul b Nidheesh 11, L. S. Kumar b Jalaj 12, Pulkit Narang c Baby b Sijomon 36, M.S. Rathee c Rahul b Nidheesh 20, Diwesh Pathania c Sachin b Jalaj 8, P.S.Poonia b Sijomon 11, Arpit Guleira not out 0
Fall of wickets: 1-48, 2-56, 3-79, 4-97, 5-131, 6-159, 7-188, 8-197, 9-228
Kerala bowling: Thampi 13-1-66-0, Nidheesh 10-0-41-2, Vaisakh 14-5-30-2, Jalaj 25-2-66-3, Sijomon 6-1-15-3.
Kerala 2nd innings
P.Rahul b Rathee 14, Vathsal Govind b Rathee.48, Rohan Prem c Alam b Narang 16, Sachin Baby b Pathania 93, Salman Nizar c Paliwal b Arpit 40, M.D. Nidheesh c Ravi Chauhan b P.S.Poonia 8, Akshay Chandran not out 20, Sijomon Joseph c Rathee b Pathania 0, Jalaj Saxena not out 2
Fall of wickets: 1-56, 2-71, 3-93, 4-184, 5-195, 6-238, 7-238
Services bowling: Pathania 6-1-13-2, Poonia 7-0-34-1, Arpit 8-0-58-1, Rathee 20-0-69-2, Narang 18-3-60-1, Rohilla 1-0-7-0.
Services-2nd innings
S.G. Rohilla batting 9, Sufiyan Alam batting 11
Kerala bowling: Thampi 3-0-8-0, Vaisakh 3-0-7-0, Jalaj 1-0-5-0.

