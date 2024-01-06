Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Vishnu Vinod’s flamboyant knock keeps Kerala in the contest against Uttar Pradesh

Vishnu Vinod made a strong statement on his comeback with a trademark flamboyant knock (74) that helped Kerala to stay in the contest against Uttar Pradesh in the Ranji Trophy cricket match at the SD College ground here on Saturday.

The host after restricting Uttar Pradesh to 302 in the first innings, ended the day at 220 for six with Shreyas Gopal (36 batting) and Jalaj Saxena (6 batting) surviving a tricky final session.

But Kerala owes it to Vishnu Vinod, who was playing his first Ranji match after two years, for preventing Uttar Pradesh from dominating the contest. The start was ominous for the host with debutant Krishna Prasad falling for a golden duck. Vishnu walked in when Kerala was tottering at 32 for three. Kuldeep Yadav was tormenting Kerala batters and had just breached Rohan Prem’s defence with a delivery, which whizzed past his defensive prod to castle him.

READ | Ranji Trophy 2023-24, Day 2: Padikkal, Pandey score hundreds as Karnataka leads by 309 runs against Punjab

Vishnu tempered his aggression initially but soon went into attack mode against the spinners. He hit Saurabh Kumar out of the attack and didn’t spare Kuldeep either. Vishnu hit Saurabh for three sixes and four in an over to race to his fifty. Sachin Baby (38) proved to be an ideal foil as he added 99 runs for the fourth wicket with Vishnu to resurrect the innings. Vishnu, who was suffering from cramps, tried a cheeky reverse sweep against Kuldeep and perished. Sanju Samson made a late entry and began in style, clobbering the first ball he faced from Kuldeep for a straight six. He batted fluently to reach 35 but fell to a fine leg-side catch at the fag end of the last session to give Uttar Pradesh a big boost.

Earlier in the morning, Kerala medium pacers M.D. Nidheesh and Basil Thampi picked up wickets regularly to restrict the visitors. A double strike by Nidheesh hastened the Uttar Pradesh innings. Rinku Singh’s desperation to reach the hundred saw him edge a wide delivery to slips, and Yash Dayal fell for a golden duck to another catch in the slips. Kuldeep (5) then hit a full toss from Jalaj to midwicket as the visitors were bowled out for 302.

The scores

Uttar Pradesh-1st Innings: Samarth Singh lbw Nidheesh 10, Aryan Jayal c Vishnu b Vaisakh 28, Priyam Garg b Thampi 44, Aksh Deep Nath c Baby b Jalaj 9, Sameer Rizvi c Sanju b Shreyas 26, Rinku Singh c Vishnu b Nidheesh 92 , Dhruv Jurel c Prasad b Thampi 63, Saurabh Kumar run out 20, Kuldeep Yadav c Thampi b Jalaj 5, Yash Dayal c Rohan b Nidheesh 0, Ankit Rajpoot not out 2

Extras (b-1 lb-1, w-1): 3

Total (in 83.4 overs): 302

Fall of wickets: 1-17, 2-75, 3-85, 4-114, 5-124, 6-267, 7-294, 8-295, 9-295

Kerala bowling: Thampi 19-0-83-2, Nidheesh 17-1-68-3, Vaisakh 15-2-15-1 Jalaj 23.4-1-65-2, Shreyas 9-1-33-1

Kerala-1st innings: Krishna Prasad c Aksh Deep b Ankit 0, Rohan S. Kunnummal lbw Saurabh 11, Rohan Prem bt Kuldeep 14, Sachin Baby c Saurabh b Kuldeep 38, Vishnu Vinod c Aksh Deep b Kuldeep 75, Shreyas Gopal batting 36, Sanju Samson c Jurel b Yash Dayal 35, Jalaj Saxena batting 6

Extras (b-3, 1b-1, nb-2: 6

Total (for five wkts in 65 overs): 220

Fall of wickets: 1-0, 2-19, 3-32, 4-131, 5-144, 6-201

Uttar Pradesh bowling

Ankit 14-4-56-1, Yash Dayal 15-4-25-1, Saurabh 18-4-69-1, Kuldeep 18-1-66-3.