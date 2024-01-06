MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Ranji Trophy 2023-24, Day 2: Padikkal, Pandey score hundreds as Karnataka leads by 309 runs against Punjab

Karnataka drove home the advantage on day two of its Ranji Trophy encounter against Punjab, raking up a 309-run first-innings lead at the KSCA Rajnagar Stadium here on Saturday.

Published : Jan 06, 2024 18:28 IST , HUBBALLI - 2 MINS READ

N. Sudarshan
Karnataka batter Devdutt Padikkal in action.
Karnataka batter Devdutt Padikkal in action. | Photo Credit: Kiran Bakale
infoIcon

Karnataka batter Devdutt Padikkal in action. | Photo Credit: Kiran Bakale

Karnataka drove home the advantage on day two of its Ranji Trophy encounter against Punjab, raking up a 309-run first-innings lead at the KSCA Rajnagar Stadium here on Saturday.

From an overnight 142 for three, Devdutt Padikkal and Manish Pandey all but batted the visitors out of the game, with their nascent 32-run association at stumps on day one swelling to a mammoth 234.

Of those, 152 runs came on the second morning at nearly five an over. Padikkal, starting on 80, coasted along merrily, bringing up his third First Class hundred (193, 216b, 24x4, 4x6) with a beautiful driven boundary past speedster Baltej Singh.

READ | Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Andhra loses late wickets on Day 2 after Bengal scores 409

After reaching the three-figure mark, the 23-year-old Padikkal, who had until then played text-book cricket, turned expansive. Offie Naman Dhir was dispatched down the ground before part-time tweaker Abhishek Sharma was smashed for back-to-back maximums over long-on and deep square-leg.

At the other end, Manish was let off on 22 when a mix-up between wicket-keeper Gitansh Khera and the first-slip fielder cost Baltej a wicket. The former Karnataka skipper capitalised by notching up his 24th First Class ton (118, 165b, 13x4, 3x6).

Initially, Manish was not at his usual free-stroking best, taking 89 balls to reach his fifty. The century, however, took just 53 more deliveries. Left-arm spinner Prerit Dutta and leggie Mayank Markande suffered the worst, being hit for a combined 64 runs from 62 balls. The six over Dutta’s head to get to 99 was Manish’s stand-out shot.

Padikkal and Manish fell in the post-lunch session, with the former caught at deep mid-wicket off Dutta after his career-best knock and the latter at second slip off Arshdeep Singh. But Sharath Srinivas (55 batting, 158b, 5x4) and Shubhang Hegde (27, 77b, 2x4) — aided by some abysmal fielding — ensured that Punjab wouldn’t even have a foot in the door.

The scores:

Punjab - 1st innings: 152.

Karnataka - 1st innings: R. Samarth b Dutta 38, Mayank Agarwal c Dhir b Arshdeep 0, Devdutt Padikkal c Baltej b Dutta 193, Nikin Jose lbw b Dhir 8, Manish Pandey c Abhishek b Arshdeep 118, Sharath Srinivas (batting) 55, Shubhang Hegde c Mandeep b Dhir 27, V. Vyshak (batting) 15.

Extras (lb-6, nb-1): 7; Total (for six wkts. in 123 overs): 461.

Fall of wickets: 1-16, 2-92, 3-110, 4-344, 5-382, 6-441.

Punjab bowling: Baltej 21-3-56-0, Arshdeep 21-1-71-2, Kaul 18-0-79-0, Dutta 22-1-84-2, Dhir 12-1-46-2, Markande 20-1-73-0, Abhishek 9-0-46-0.

Related Topics

Ranji Trophy /

Devdutt Padikkal /

Karnataka /

Punjab /

Manish Pandey

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ranji Trophy 2023-24, Day 2: Padikkal, Pandey score hundreds as Karnataka leads by 309 runs against Punjab
    N. Sudarshan
  2. Afghanistan names squad for T20I Series against India
    Team Sportstar
  3. Battling Rublev ends teen wildcard’s run to reach Hong Kong final
    Reuters
  4. Batters have to graft their way to score runs in South Africa, says Ntini
    G. Viswanath
  5. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Andhra loses late wickets on Day 2 after Bengal scores 409
    Sahil Mathur
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

The unsatisfying sound of silence

Ayon Sengupta
Righting the wrong: Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the Test leg of India’s last tour of South Africa with an injury. He would hope to make amends this time as an opener and captain.

Ind vs SA in Tests: Rohit Sharma’s men must navigate fine margins to conquer final frontier

P. K. Ajith Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Domestic

  1. Ranji Trophy 2023-24, Day 2: Padikkal, Pandey score hundreds as Karnataka leads by 309 runs against Punjab
    N. Sudarshan
  2. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Andhra loses late wickets on Day 2 after Bengal scores 409
    Sahil Mathur
  3. Two is company, three is crowd - How did multiple Bihar teams turn up for Ranji Trophy match against Mumbai?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Ranji Trophy 2023-24 Highlights, Round 1 Matches Day 2: Pujara hammers unbeaten century, helps Saurashtra take 264-run lead against Jharkhand
    Team Sportstar
  5. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: We were putting in effort but couldn’t get any edges, says Andhra bowler Sasikanth
    Sahil Mathur
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ranji Trophy 2023-24, Day 2: Padikkal, Pandey score hundreds as Karnataka leads by 309 runs against Punjab
    N. Sudarshan
  2. Afghanistan names squad for T20I Series against India
    Team Sportstar
  3. Battling Rublev ends teen wildcard’s run to reach Hong Kong final
    Reuters
  4. Batters have to graft their way to score runs in South Africa, says Ntini
    G. Viswanath
  5. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Andhra loses late wickets on Day 2 after Bengal scores 409
    Sahil Mathur
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment